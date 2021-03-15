Register
21:19 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Patel and Johnson Accuse Labour of Blocking Bill to Crack Down on Sex Offenders

    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082351421_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3c9246ffad767190b521a43322f6d364.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103151082350442-patel-and-johnson-accuse-labour-of-blocking-bill-to-crack-down-on-sex-offenders/

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made a U-turn on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill over the weekend, whipping his MPs to oppose it rather than abstain following outrage over a police crackdown on a vigil in memory of murdered London woman Sarah Everard.

    Britain's Home Secretary and Prime Minister have hit back at Labour's new-found opposition to its crime legislation — accusing it of putting women at risk.

    Priti Patel and Boris Johnson both accused the opposition party of trying to block new measures to stop the "half-way release" of sex offenders — as thousands of women gathered outside Parliament on Monday in protest at the murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer.

    The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will "end the half-way release of those convicted of sexual offenses such as rape," Patel said at the start of the Commons debate on the legislation set to be voted on on Tuesday.

    "Instead, under our law, vile criminals responsible for these terrible crimes will spend at least two-thirds of their time behind bars," the Home Secretary said, adding the bill would make it easier to punish "abuse of positions of trust".

    ​The bill will also include the so-called "Kay's Law" to allow authorities to set bail conditions on suspects who have not yet been formally charged. Sunderland woman Kay Richardson was murdered by her estranged husband in 2019 just weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of beating and raping her.

    "I note the opposition will today be voting against these crucial measures," Patel said.

    Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds repeated fellow Labour MP Jess Phillips' assertion on Sunday that the bill would do more to protect statues than women, saying it "contains the word 'memorial' 8 times and fails to include the word 'women' once", comparing the proposed maximum 10-year sentence for vandalising war memorials to the five-year minimum sentence for rape.

    Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has faced increasing criticism for whipping his MPs to abstain on controversial government legislation, changed tack following a weekend of protests over Everard's killing.

    Johnson, on a visit to a bus station in Coventry, told the BBC: "I hope everybody will support this bill tomorrow," adding that it "goes much further in toughening sentences for rapists, for stopping teh early release of serious sexual and violent offenders and it takes some new tough action against domestic violence."

    Picking up on widespread criticism of the heavy-handed policing of Saturday's vigil for Everard on London's Clapham Common, the scene of her kidnapping, Tory backbencher Sir Charles Walker pointed out that that it was Parliament that voted for emergency measures outlawing large gatherings and protests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Is It a Fair Cop? Why Campaigners and Activists are So Angry About Priti Patel’s New Policing Bill
    ​Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, appointed in 2017 by Labour London Mayor Sadiq Khan with the approval of former home secretary Amber Rudd, has faced calls to quit over her crackdown of the event attended by Prince William's wife the Duchess of Cambridge. Trust in the force has also taken a knock after Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was charged with Everard's murder last week. 

    Dick is no stranger to controversy, having given the orders that led to the fatal police shooting of Brazilian immigrant Jean-Charles de Menezes after he was misidentified as a suspect in the July 2005 London Transport bombings.

    On Sunday's Andrew Marr programme, Phillips declined to say whether Dick show resign. Instead the MP called for misogyny to be outlawed as a "hate crime", arguing it would allow her to prosecute YouTube personality Carl Benjamin, AKA Sargon of Akkad, for his insults against her in 2019 — after she mocked calls for an annual men's day to highlight the high rate of male suicides.

    Related:

    Labour to Vote Down 'Disproportionate' Policing Bill as London Met Faces Backlash for Vigil Response
    Londoners Gather Outside Scotland Yard Amid Outrage Over Sarah Everard's Murder
    UK Policing Minister Doesn't Back Calls for London Police Chief to Resign After Sarah Everard Vigil
    Tags:
    Keir Starmer, COVID-19, Priti Patel, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse