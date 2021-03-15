Register
18:54 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Media Hysteria as Firm, Allegedly Owned by Russian Company, Helps Refurbish Number 10 Press Room

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082145789_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a551f2afd66176fa1a5415fee62ec953.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103151082349623-uk-media-hysteria-as-firm-allegedly-owned-by-russian-company-helps-refurbish-number-10-press-room/

    The Russians are coming... to install your WiFi! Britain's opposition Labour Party and broadcaster ITV are seeing reds under the bed at 10 Downing Street after a firm owned by a Russian company that built RT's news studio in Moscow installed communications gear at BoJo's new press briefing room.

    British media and opposition frontbenchers are in a frenzy over news that a Russian-owned firm helped build the new £2.6-million Downing Street press briefing room.

    ITV News breathlessly reported that UK company Megahertz had installed communications equipment as part of the conference room's makeover.

    "A Russian-owned firm has been installing all of the communications equipment in Number 10," a shadowy source told ITV. "Questions need to be asked, the company does big installations for a number of organisations — but this is government."

    Megahertz is reportedly owned by Okno-TV, a Russian firm that built news studios and production complex at the Moscow headquarters of state-owned broadcaster RT — former Russia Today.

    The British firm has also worked on relocating South African broadcaster e.TV's Cape Town studio and on a £800,000 high-definition media suite for the Royal Opera House in London's West End.

    "All the correct processes have been followed, there are no concerns for our team," Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton insisted.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his hair while he was Foreign Secretary at the beginning of a working session during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, 16 February 2017.
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Model Prime Minister: Downing Street Thanks Trainee Barber Who Offered to Trim Boris Johnson's Hair
    But the opposition Labour Party's shadow cabinet office secretary Rachel Reeves also jumped on the new red scare, while sneering at the quality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "vanity project". 

    “This raises serious questions on who is getting rushed-through government contracts," Reeves said. “The fact the government seems to have simply brushed this off with no further transparency or assurances on how they're spending British taxpayer money is deeply concerning.”

    Twitter users saw the funny side as usual.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Wants Charity to Pay for Costly No 10 Makeover Supervised by His Fiancee, Report Says
    Boris Johnson Bashed for 'Hypocrisy' After Alleged Bike Ride Miles From Downing Street Amid Lockdown
    Larry, No.10's 'Chief Mouser', Celebrates 10 Years at Downing Street
    Tags:
    Russia Today, press conference, Boris Johnson, Downing Street
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse