UK Media Hysteria as Firm, Allegedly Owned by Russian Company, Helps Refurbish Number 10 Press Room

British media and opposition frontbenchers are in a frenzy over news that a Russian-owned firm helped build the new £2.6-million Downing Street press briefing room.
ITV News breathlessly reported that UK company Megahertz had installed communications equipment as part of the conference room's makeover.
"A Russian-owned firm has been installing all of the communications equipment in Number 10," a shadowy source told ITV. "Questions need to be asked, the company does big installations for a number of organisations — but this is government."
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 15, 2021
Megahertz is reportedly owned by Okno-TV, a Russian firm that built news studios and production complex at the Moscow headquarters of state-owned broadcaster RT — former Russia Today.
The British firm has also worked on relocating South African broadcaster e.TV's Cape Town studio and on a £800,000 high-definition media suite for the Royal Opera House in London's West End.
"All the correct processes have been followed, there are no concerns for our team," Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton insisted.
“This raises serious questions on who is getting rushed-through government contracts," Reeves said. “The fact the government seems to have simply brushed this off with no further transparency or assurances on how they're spending British taxpayer money is deeply concerning.”
Twitter users saw the funny side as usual.
— Max Curtis (@MaxCCurtis) March 15, 2021
— James (@JamesFl) March 15, 2021
— Leo Mikłasz (@leomiklasz) March 15, 2021
— Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) March 15, 2021
— Leo Mikłasz (@leomiklasz) March 15, 2021
