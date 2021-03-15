Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Quietly Dealt With Man Who Trespassed Into Their Property

After the couple quit royal life, they moved to the United States, where they rented an $18 million mansion from Hollywood actor and producer Tyler Perry, but later bought their own house in Santa Barbara County. The mansion reportedly cost $14.5 million.

A man trespassed into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s property twice, TMZ reported, citing an anonymous source within local law enforcement. According to the website, last December, Nickolas Brooks, 37, drove to their home all the way from Ohio and trespassed on the property on Christmas Eve. He was then escorted away by security. Police let him go with a warning, TMZ reported.

Two days later, the man returned and attempted to break into the house. This time he was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanour trespassing. It is unclear whether he wanted to rob or harm the Sussexes or if he was simply a stalker.

The couple is said to have decided to deal with the issue quietly.

During a recent bombshell interview the two gave to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed that the lack of security was one of his biggest concerns following the decision to quit royal life.

All members of the British royal family are protected by the Metropolitan Police, but after the Sussexes stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to North America, the palace stripped them of their security team, the prince said.

Harry claims the family also cut him off financially and said that he had secured lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify because he was looking for "enough money to pay for security".