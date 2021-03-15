UK Policing Minister Doesn't Back Calls for London Police Chief to Resign After Sarah Everard Vigil

Minister of State for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse said on Monday he will not back calls for London Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign. His comments follow recent outrage in the UK in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder and a series of vigils, with people calling for more attention to be paid to the issue of women’s security in the country.
"I do recognise that the police are in an incredibly difficult position, I mean throughout this pandemic, we've asked them to do a job that they've never done before, and to stand between the public and this terrible virus, in a way that none of us are used to", Reuters cited Kit Malthouse as saying.
The police found the woman’s body a week after she went missing on 3 March. A serving police officer was charged with the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard. The case prompted thousands of Londoners to take to the streets to honour the memory of the woman and voice concerns over the issue of female security in the UK.
