Register
01:22 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    England and Wales football players hold a minutes applause for the late World Cup winner Jack Charlton who passed away, as a mark of respect during an International Friendly football match between England and Wales at Wembley Stadium, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, October 8, 2020

    UK Will Use FA Cup As Pilot For Future Big Sporting Events

    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0e/1082339952_0:0:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0780e9a149fcbcd40eaa57ea94dd8c42.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103151082339981-uk-will-use-fa-cup-as-pilot-for-future-big-sporting-events/

    Although Britain is under lockdown restrictions, the government is preparing for big sporting events and is exploring the possibility of accommodating large crowds in the wake of the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

    The annual UK FA cup final, to be held at Wembley Stadium in July 2021, is poised to become a trial-test event for the possibility of opening up live venues to bring larger audiences back to sporting events, theatres and music performances without social distancing, Sky Sports News reported on Sunday.

    According to the TV-channel that cited an unnamed official, the government is considering allowing up to 20,000 fans to attend the FA Cup game. 

    "These test events will be crucial in finding ways to get fans and audiences back in safely without social distancing. We will be guided by the science and medical experts, but will work flat out to make that happen. We want to get the people back to enjoying what they love and ensure some of our most important growth industries get back on their feet,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

    The testing starts next month, as part of an Events Research Programme that would provide the government with information needed to find out whether the health science measures can be eased. The experiment will also include about a dozen smaller sporting and entertainment events.

    Special staff at the stadium will examine people’s interactions, the venue layout, face coverings, ventilation and other crucial factors. As part of the examination, spectators will be obliged to take a COVID-19 test before and after the event.

    Outside Wembley Stadium
    © CC BY 2.0 / Martin Pettitt
    Outside Wembley Stadium

    The Wembley Stadium is also appointed to host the semi-finals as well as the final game of the 2020 European Championship.

    According to earlier reports, UEFA is seeking to convince host cities to permit up to 50 percent occupancy of an arena's total capacity. The final decision on spectator admission to European Championship matches is expected to be announced in April.

    On 1 March, the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, said in an interview for The Sun that Britain could possibly host all Euro 2020 football matches this summer.

    The European Championship was supposed to have been held from 12 June to 12 July, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the games were postponed for one year. The tournament will be held from 11 June to 11 July this summer in 12 European cities: St. Petersburg, London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam.

    Related:

    'Like Throwing a Match Into a Tinderbox': Gabbard Slams Pelosi's 'Enemy Within the House' Remark
    UAE and Israeli Soccer Clubs to Play First Friendly Matches Following Normalization Agreement
    World's Largest Stadium Set to Host its Inaugural Cricket Match Between India and England
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Euro 2020, Football, Wembley stadium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse