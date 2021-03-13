Register
18:56 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House press secretary Jen Psaki listens as National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington.

    Tariffs Will Not be the Focus of Talks With China, White House National Security Advisor Says

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082097241_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_abfa29e58ca9f8891841a31d59d906d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103131082333550-tariffs-will-not-be-the-focus-of-talks-with-china-white-house-national-security-advisor-says-/

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet with diplomat Yang Jiechi, the director of China’s Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss "a range of issues".

    Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that tariffs and export restrictions will not be prioritised in US-China talks set to take place next week.

    "This is our effort to communicate clearly to the Chinese government how the United States intends to proceed at a strategic level, what we believe our fundamental interests and values are, and what our concerns with their activities are", Sullivan at a White House press conference.

    "I don't expect that, for example, the phase one trade deal is going to be a major topic of conversation next week", he added. 

    This follows an announcement by the State Department on Wednesday that Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi, a member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo.

    The first in-person meeting between Chinese officials and members of the Biden Administration will take place on 18 March in Anchorage, Alaska.

    At a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Blinken described the talk as “an important opportunity, for us, to lay out in very frank terms the many concerns we have with Beijing’s actions and behavior that are challenging the security, prosperity and values of the United States and our allies".

    The discussions are expected to involve a number of subjects including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and allegations made against Chinese authorities in egarding the Hong Kong autonomous region. 

    While President Biden has said he will work with Beijing in areas of common interest, he will maintain pressure on China over alleged human rights violations.

    Sullivan's comments potentially indicate a marked shift from the strategy of the preceding Trump administration, who initiated a trade conflict with China by imposing tariffs of hundreds of billions of dollars on Chinese goods and firms.

    The tit-for-tat conflict had already begun to wind down during Trump's tenure in the White House, however. Last year, the US and China signed a phase one trade deal outline the broad guidelines for further purchasing of US agricultural products by Beijing.

    Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, released an analysis in January showing that China’s purchases of US goods last year fell 42% short of the commitment included in the deal.

    All of Trump's national security measures, including the phase one trade agreement with China, are currently "under review" by the Biden administration.

    Tags:
    trade war, Joe Biden, China, Jake Sullivan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse