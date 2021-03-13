Register
16:18 GMT13 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan gestures back to a passerby as he walks near his house, after he left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV, following his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan, in London, Britain, March 10, 2021

    Good Morning Britain Loses 500,000 Viewers as Piers Morgan Quits Over Attack on Meghan Markle

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082332916_0:0:2288:1287_1200x675_80_0_0_2f5e6bd43ad36234b469bc576b261ccb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103131082333013-good-morning-britain-loses-500000-viewers-as-piers-morgan-quits-over-attack-on-meghan-markle/

    One of UK’s most outspoken TV hosts Piers Morgan resigned from his breakfast programme on Tuesday following a backlash over his comments slamming Meghan Markle as a lier during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

    Good Morning Britain has lost some 500,000 viewers since Tuesday, when it was announced that Piers Morgan was quitting the show for good after he clashed on air with weatherman Alex Beresford. 

    The day before, Morgan made some strong remarks about the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying he didn’t believe “a word” Meghan Markle said about her “suicidal” thoughts and that she was denied help from the royal household over her mental health struggles.

    His comments prompted over 41,000 complaints to British regulator Ofcom. Markle also reportedly contacted the channel’s bosses through representatives over concerns that his remarks could discourage mentally sick people from getting help.

    Morgan’s colleague Alex Beresford scolded the host during the Tuesday broadcast for “trashing” Markle.

    Morgan responded by storming off the set shouting “I am done with this."

    Shortly after that, ITV announced that the show’s host of five years “has decided” to leave the programme.

    Big Rise Followed by Big Fall

    The Tuesday episode, which was the last for Piers Morgan, broke GMB’s record by beating BBC Breakfast's ratings for the first time in history, with nearly 1.9 million viewers.

    Morgan took personal pride in bringing GMB to such heights:

    “Good Morning Britain beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings yesterday for the first time. My work is done,” he said on Twitter.

    ​But the numbers have tanked since then – on Thursday only 1.4 million tuned into the breakfast show that was left without its outspoken host.

    ITV, the channel that hosts GMB, also lost almost £200m in market value the day after news of his departure broke, with the channel’s share prices dropping by 3.8 percent.

    Morgan signalled that he has no intention of coming back to the programme despite at least three petitions calling for his return to GMB raking in nearly 230,000 signatures overall.

    “I won’t be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise,” the journalist said on Twitter.

    Despite the drama, the host has refused to take back his comments about Markle.

    Dubbing the duchess “Princess Pinocchio” on Twitter, Morgan insisted that he still doesn’t buy her “diatribe of bilge.”

    Tags:
    ITV, Good Morning Britain, Oprah Winfrey, Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse