UK Officer Charged With Kidnapping, Murder of Sarah Everard

UK authorities announced on Friday that charges had been filed against PC Wayne Couzens for the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard.
The move to charge Couzens, who was first arrested on Tuesday, was authorized by attorneys with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). A statement issued by Rosemary Ainslie, the head of special crimes at CPS, indicated the decision was made "following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police."
“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges to a court to consider," Ainslie noted.
"Criminal proceedings are now active and nothing should be published that could jeopardize the defendant's right to a fair trial."
Couzens is scheduled to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
