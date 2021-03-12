Massive Fire Breaks Out On Cruise Ship in Corfu – Video

Launched in August 2002, the vessel was the first new-build cruise ship to enter service for MSC Cruises and can accommodate 2,548 passengers in 780 cabins.

Images showing a massive fire on a cruise ship docked on the Greek island of Corfu circulated on social media on Friday.

The blaze on MSC Lirica began around 3.30pm local time and is believed to have originated from an empty lifeboat.

Local news reports claim that 51 crew members were on board when the fire broke out. No passengers were on board and zero injuries have been reported so far.

Photos show that one side of the vessel has been severely damaged.

The blaze seemed to be contained by fire crews by about 4.30pm.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Luca Biondolillo, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises, confirmed the news.

"A fire on board MSC Lirica, which seems to be originated in an empty lifeboat on deck 6, was reported to the emergency services earlier today in Corfu where the ship is currently in warm layup," he said.

​The ship has been docked at the port for the past two weeks as it waits for the holiday industry to start again, with much of Europe still gripped by lockdowns.

Up to 2,548 passengers and 752 crew members can reportedly travel aboard the ship when in full operation.

MSC Lirica was previously damaged in Civitavecchia on November 2, 2007 after it collided with a pier.