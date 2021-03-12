UK Police Confirm Human Remains Found Outside London Are Those of Sarah Everard

"I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard. Clearly Sarah's family have been updated with this most distressing news," London Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said in an announcement on Friday.
Ephgrave also said hundreds of officers were working around the clock to establish the full circumstances of Everard’s disappearance and murder.
Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave has sadly confirmed the body found in the woodland in Kent has been identified as Sarah Everard.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 12, 2021
Our thoughts are with Sarah's family and loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JhDBflOGe5
Everard had been at a friend's house in Clapham on the evening of Wednesday, 3 March. She walked home at approximately 9PM but has not been seen or heard from since that evening.
During the investigation, the police have discovered human remains in woodland in Kent, southeast England.
A suspect in the case, who is a serving police officer, has been arrested and held in custody.
All comments
Show new comments (0)