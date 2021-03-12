Register
07:51 GMT12 March 2021
    Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in central London, 26 April 2018

    Summer Meeting: Harry and William Expected to 'Put On United Front' After Oprah Tell-All Drama

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    by
    0 14
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082320973_0:0:3502:1971_1200x675_80_0_0_a2a62a3fa768a0de956da2f531f151ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103121082321111-summer-meeting-harry-and-william-expected-to-put-on-united-front-after-oprah-tell-all-drama/

    The Duke of Sussex revealed during his frank discussion with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey that his relationship with his older brother William was “space” since he and wife Meghan had left the United Kingdom for the US. “Time heals all things, hopefully,” Harry added.

    Prince William and Prince Harry will stand “shoulder to shoulder” when they meet this summer to unveil the statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, which they commissioned together, a royal source told the Mirror.

    “There is definitely a feeling that both camps are prepared to come together and put on a united front for such a special occasion,” the insider claimed.

    The event, that will take place at Kensington Palace, is currently scheduled for 1 July – a day that would have marked Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.

    Sources believe that the meeting is likely to become the first one since the Sussexes' departure from the UK and their bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, during which Meghan Markle made some provocative claims about the royal family which took viewers aback.

    As such, the duchess said that she learned through her husband that some unnamed royal relatives had wondered about how “dark” the skin colour of her unborn son would be and that her “suicidal” state was ignored by the palace when pregnant with Archie.

    Speaking to reporters outside of an East London school on Thursday, Duke of Cambridge said that the royal family was “very much not racist” after a question from one of the journalists. William also revealed that he has not spoken to his younger sibling yet, but “will do” so.

    “Tensions are undoubtedly running high” at the moment, the source believes, but the two brothers realise that “it is important to put any differences aside for the ceremony at least”.

    Prince Harry arrives at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
    © REUTERS / POOL
    During the scandalous interview, which first aired on 7 March, Prince Harry refused to disclose names of people who made racist remarks about Archie’s skin, but confirmed that it was neither the Queen nor Prince Philip.

    Harry said that he and William were not really on talking terms at that moment and their relationship was just “space”.

    “I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths,” the Duke of Sussex said.

    He expressed hope that their relationship will “hopefully” be mended with time. The duke also made a thought-provoking suggestion that both his brother and father Prince Charles were “trapped” in the royal institution.

    As Harry is expected to go back to his home country for the statue’s unveiling, his wife Meghan Markle is likely to stay in the States over upcoming birth of her and duke’s baby girl. It was initially suggested that the Duke of Sussex will visit the UK as early as June for the big birthday celebrations of the Queen and Prince Philip, but this is yet to be confirmed.

