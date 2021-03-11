Black Person Spotted Next to Prince William Sparks Online Debate Over Claims of Royal Racism

Taking note of a black lady seen walking with Prince William, some social media users claimed it is the first time they've seen “black folks around the royal family."

Prince William’s response to a question linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent TV interview has attracted quite a bit of attention online, and apparently not just because of what he said.

While the Duke of Cambridge was visiting a school in east London on 11 March, a reporter asked him "Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?"

"We're very much not a racist family," William replied.

Prince William addresses claims made in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfreyhttps://t.co/O1bkTEC25P pic.twitter.com/MtzMGRUGHa — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 11, 2021

​While the video of this exchange, tweeted by BBC Breaking News, did the rounds on social media, many users have focused their attention on "the black employee" accompanying the royal.

Notice the black employee 🤣 — James (@CaneloJames) March 11, 2021

All of a sudden random black people are appearing in public with the fam. We see ya.. — des ali (@alidesmo_) March 11, 2021

nice token black woman in the video.... #weseeyou — Gav (@zabius) March 11, 2021

​Some even claimed that they haven’t seen "black folks around the royal family" and have questioned if the presence of the black lady was an attempt to dispel allegations of racism.

First time seeing Black folks around the royal family — B.Smith (@CaramelaKisses) March 11, 2021

I was wondering the same! I had never saw a black person with them b4 — Vladimirovich (@Vladimi87657699) March 11, 2021

Black lady present just to confirm they're not racist 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mJvXqnotQ1 — Dani (@Feemy82) March 11, 2021

Oh..that is why all of a sudden a dark skinned lady is walking together with them to proof they are not racist...where does she come from all of a sudden, never seen her before until after the interview??? Or am I wrong? — Désirée (@ladee208) March 11, 2021

Wtf so now they're hiring blacks to walk with them to prove they're not racist. Lol this is like someone saying, yeah my bff is black but I don't one in the family. — Susan (@Grandelatte01) March 11, 2021

During a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday, Markle alleged that during her pregnancy, there here had been "concerns" within the royal family about "how dark" her son Archie's skin would be.

Meghan, however, did not disclose the identity of whoever allegedly expressed the concerns, saying it "would be very damaging to them," adding that she learned about the conversation through Prince Harry.