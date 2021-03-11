Feminist MP Reads Out List of Murdered Women as Sarah Everard Case Sparks Lively Social Media Debate

A Labour MP has read out the names of 118 women she claimed had been killed by men in the last year.
Jess Phillips also claimed six women had been reported as killed by men in the week since Sarah Everard disappeared.
The MP for Birmingham Yardley, a feminist campaigner, said violence against women was an “epidemic.”
She told the BBC: “Since last week, since Sarah first went missing, six women and a little girl have been reported as being killed at the hands of men, so it’s not particularly rare and it’s a fear that women live with. It’s an everyday thing.”
Later she read out all 118 names in Parliament in a debate to mark International Women’s Day, which fell on Monday 8 March.
The death of Ms Everard has led to a huge reaction on social media with women furious at those who said she had taken a risk by walking home alone after dark.
The hashtags #Saraheverard and #TooManyMen trended on Twitter.
The World Health Organization says one in three women worldwide was subjected to physical or sexual violence at some point during her life and they said domestic violence had increased during the pandemic.
