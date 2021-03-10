Boris Johnson Lashes Out at EU for Claiming Britain Blocked COVID Vaccine Exports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU over allegations that Britain banned COVID-19 vaccine exports.
“Let me be clear, we have not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine components. This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health, we oppose vaccine nationalism in all its forms”, Johnson underscored.
He added that Britain should be "proud" of the success of its vaccine rollout so far, as well as the £548 million ($760 million) that London had invested in the COVAX initiative for fairer international distribution of the vaccine.
The statement comes after European Council President Charles Michel accused the UK of imposing “an outright ban on the export of [coronavirus] vaccines or vaccine components produced” on British territory.
Michel also rejected accusations of "vaccine nationalism" against the EU after the bloc faced criticism for its vaccine rollout, noting that he was "shocked" by such charges.
