Piers Morgan Breaks Silence After Resignation From 'Good Morning Britain'

Earlier in the day, UK TV host Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain by dramatically exiting in the middle of the program over being called out for his ongoing criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who earlier released an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After walking off the set and resigning from the TV show "Good Morning Britain", Piers Morgan on Tuesday spoke for the first time regarding the sustained backlash he has received over his condemnatory remarks toward Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

In his Instagram account, he posted an image with his late manager, John Ferriter, with a caption: "Thinking of my late great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do the same thing."

Morgan quit the ITV show after sparking anger over his comments on an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, declaring that he did not believe Markle's revelations of having suicidal thoughts and having to counter racist remarks from an unnamed member of the royal family.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Ofcom reportedly received over 40,000 complaints following Morgan's remarks, with passions boiling online and people calling for the former tabloid media boss's resignation. Later, Morgan formally quit ITV, and the company subsequently stated that it had accepted his resignation and "has nothing further to add."

The ITV chief executive, Dame Carolyn McCall, went on to say that she "completely believed what [Meghan Markle] says", noting that her media company is "totally committed to" mental health issues.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday, drawing millions of viewers to the screen. Particularly, Markle's allegations of racism within the royal family and her confession of having suicidal thoughts prompted heated debate and split people into those supporting the couple and those condemning them for telling their story.