Register
20:44 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Prince Charles 'Concerned' Over Royal Racism Claim as Palace Responds

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082296012_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_a8d9613c3d8fd1cfdabf012227dd7faa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103091082295484-prince-charles-concerned-over-royal-racism-claim-as-palace-responds/

    The Prince of Wales was said to feel "let down" by Prince Harry's claim that his father had cut him and wife Meghan Markle off financially. But Charles was also worried about the Duchess of Sussex's claim of racist remarks, feeling that Britain's strength was its cultural diversity.

    Prince Charles is "concerned" at racism allegations in his son and daughter-in-law's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

    Royal household sources told the London Evening Standard on Tuesday the Prince of Wales was appalled by Meghan Markle's claims of racist comments by an un-named royal. 

    “It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in. He believes diversity is the strength of our society,” one source said.

    In their interview, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that when she was pregnant with their son Archie, a member of the royal family asked about “about how dark his skin might be”.

    Prince Harry also claimed the couple decided to leave the UK for the US as the British media was "racist" towards them. The Duchess is mixed-race.

    A statement from Buckingham Palace said the family was "saddened" by The couple's claims

    "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the palace said. "Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

    The Standard said Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip had been ruled out as uttering the alleged the skin colour comment.

    One senior royal household source told the Standard that Charles felt "let down" by Harry's claim — from his $15-million California mansion — that his father had cut him off without a penny, while another said: “The Prince of Wales went out of his way to make sure his son and daughter in law were financially supported,”

    “Yes, you could say the boss feels let down by what the Sussexes have said," the first source said. "The prince is proud of the diversity of this country and believes the diversity of Britain’s modern society is its greatest strength."

    The source added: “He wholeheartedly believes that our country owes a huge debt of gratitude to the rich diversity of cultures that make up our society and going forward is at the heart of what we can be as a nation He truly believes the diversity of our society gives us so much to celebrate.”

    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Buckingham Palace: Royals Will Address Racial Issue Raised in Meghan Markle Interview Privately
    That was backed up by the mainly African congregants of the Jesus House church in Brent Cross, north-west London, which the Prince visited on Tuesday to see a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centre there.

    "In spite of the family drama he still took time out to come here," one parishioner named Grace said. "All that effort and someone turns around and says there's racism, I don't believe that."

     Charles brushed off a journalist's question about the Oprah interview as he was leaving the building.

     

    Related:

    'The Crown Always Survives and Always Wins,' Says Royal Expert After Meghan Markle Interview
    Hillary Clinton 'Heartbroken' Meghan Markle Was Not 'Embraced' by Royals, British Press
    Piers Morgan Quits Good Morning Britain After Criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Charles
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse