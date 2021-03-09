Labour's Jonathan Ashworth Calls on UK Government to Prepare 'Germ Games' to Tackle Future Pandemics

The yearly drills could prepare the country for "an era of pandemics", but needed an independent body to audit them, a member of Labour's shadow cabinet said on Tuesday.

The UK government should launch "germ games" exercises to prepare for future pandemics, Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said at an event on Tuesday.

"Governments rightly invest in defence planning and 'war games'. Practicing for pandemics should be no different," he said.

He said in an Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) speech such activities could be modelled on annual military drills and should be audited, allowing the Downing Street to "supercharge" future epidemic planning and preparation.

He also accused government ministers of being "unprepared, complacent and inept" in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Academic discussions on threats from new diseases had "rarely surfaced in Westminster", Ashworth added.

"Years of cuts to public services and austerity left our health and care services lacking the capacity needed when disaster struck," Ashworth said, adding Conservative budget cuts on public health last decade had worsened the nation's death toll.

"Covid hit a population with millions of people in poor health, in poor housing and with job and income insecurity. A healthier, more equal society would have weathered the storms better," he added.

He also urged the UK to make dramatic changes to its pandemic planning amid threats from climate change and globalisation.

The National Institute for Health Protection (NIHP), the replacement body for Public Health England, needed scrutiny over its COVID-19 plans, he said, adding an agency similar to the Office for Budget Responsibility should conduct the audit.

"Ministers should 'germ game' on an annual basis, to prepare themselves and the country for the next pandemic or infectious outbreak. Never again should we have ministers ignoring the science and learning on the job," he concluded.

UK Government Response to Ashcroft Speech

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson hit back at the accusations, stating the COVID-19 pandemic had "challenged health systems around the world".

"Our response has always been informed by the latest advice from our scientists and, we have taken swift action when new evidence has emerged," the spokesperson said.

Downing Street had established the "largest diagnostics network in UK history" and the National Health Service's (NHS) largest mass vaccination programme, the statement said.

Nearly half of data sent to the World Health organisation (WHO) had been sent from the UK, the spokesperson added.

"We are already looking to our future preparedness, and through the new National Institute for Health Protection we will supercharge our response to health threats, both now and in the future," it concluded.

The UK has struggled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but has rolled out a massive Phase 2 vaccination programme and testing facilities across the country reduce the spread of the virus. To date, the UK has reported over 4.2m cases and nearly 125,000 deaths, figures from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reveal.