Register
17:00 GMT09 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Labour's Jonathan Ashworth Calls on UK Government to Prepare 'Germ Games' to Tackle Future Pandemics

    © REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082279340_0:0:2685:1511_1200x675_80_0_0_656edaa8c7772938b03731aa4642086a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103091082294511-labours-jonathan-ashworth-calls-on-uk-government-to-prepare-germ-games-to-tackle-future-pandemics/

    The yearly drills could prepare the country for "an era of pandemics", but needed an independent body to audit them, a member of Labour's shadow cabinet said on Tuesday.

    The UK government should launch "germ games" exercises to prepare for future pandemics, Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said at an event on Tuesday.

    British Transport Police officers check on travellers as they arrive at Euston rail station during lockdown restrictions, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 31, 2021.
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Police 'Sick of Warm Words' From UK Gov't After JCVI Exclusion From Vaccine Plans, Federation Says
    He said in an Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) speech such activities could be modelled on annual military drills and should be audited, allowing the Downing Street to "supercharge" future epidemic planning and preparation.

    "Governments rightly invest in defence planning and 'war games'. Practicing for pandemics should be no different," he said.

    He also accused government ministers of being "unprepared, complacent and inept" in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Academic discussions on threats from new diseases had "rarely surfaced in Westminster", Ashworth added.

    "Years of cuts to public services and austerity left our health and care services lacking the capacity needed when disaster struck," Ashworth said, adding Conservative budget cuts on public health last decade had worsened the nation's death toll.

    "Covid hit a population with millions of people in poor health, in poor housing and with job and income insecurity. A healthier, more equal society would have weathered the storms better," he added.

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Tory Backbenchers Renew Pressure on Johnson to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown Early
    He also urged the UK to make dramatic changes to its pandemic planning amid threats from climate change and globalisation.

    The National Institute for Health Protection (NIHP), the replacement body for Public Health England, needed scrutiny over its COVID-19 plans, he said, adding an agency similar to the Office for Budget Responsibility should conduct the audit.

    "Ministers should 'germ game' on an annual basis, to prepare themselves and the country for the next pandemic or infectious outbreak. Never again should we have ministers ignoring the science and learning on the job," he concluded.

    UK Government Response to Ashcroft Speech

    A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson hit back at the accusations, stating the COVID-19 pandemic had "challenged health systems around the world".

    "Our response has always been informed by the latest advice from our scientists and, we have taken swift action when new evidence has emerged," the spokesperson said.

    Prepared syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021.
    © REUTERS / BENOIT TESSIER
    Campaign Against Oxford COVID-19 Jab Breeds Anti-Vax Attitudes in EU and US — Poll
    Downing Street had established the "largest diagnostics network in UK history" and the National Health Service's (NHS) largest mass vaccination programme, the statement said.

    Nearly half of data sent to the World Health organisation (WHO) had been sent from the UK, the spokesperson added.

    "We are already looking to our future preparedness, and through the new National Institute for Health Protection we will supercharge our response to health threats, both now and in the future," it concluded.

    The UK has struggled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but has rolled out a massive Phase 2 vaccination programme and testing facilities across the country reduce the spread of the virus. To date, the UK has reported over 4.2m cases and nearly 125,000 deaths, figures from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine reveal.

    Related:

    Most People in UK Do Not Trust Johnson Can Take England Out of COVID-19 Lockdown, Poll Shows
    EU 'Catching Up' with UK in COVID-19 Jabs, Claims von der Leyen, Who Rejects Criticism Over Rollout
    Digital Green Pass: UK Mulls Discussing COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Introduction With EU
    Approval For Vaccines Against COVID-19 Variants to Be Fast-Tracked, UK Regulator Says
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Jonathan Ashworth, "inadequate response", pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel, sits in her T1-Buggy during the first stage of the Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, 4 March 2021.
    Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse