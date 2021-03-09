Joe Biden Lauds Meghan Markle's 'Courage' to Reveal Mental Health Struggles in Shock Oprah Interview

US president Joe Biden lauded Meghan Markle's "courage" in her recent interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
The news comes amid a massive scandal over alleged racism at Buckingham Palace, with numerous allegations being revealed in the shock interview viewed by over 17m people globally.
“For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. And that's certainly something the President believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
She added the couple were "private citizens" sharing personal stories on their hardships.
The news comes as UK prime minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the explosive interview at a recent press conference.
"I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth,” he said, adding despite "all other matters to do with the Royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".
A senior royal source urged the Royal institution to lead a response, adding: "What a sad, terrible morning."
The bombshell interview saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reveal numerous claims about the Royal Family, including her struggles with mental health while pregnant with their son Archie.
