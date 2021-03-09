Register
    In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London.

    Joe Biden Lauds Meghan Markle's 'Courage' to Reveal Mental Health Struggles in Shock Oprah Interview

    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    UK
    by
    The White House spokesperson said in a statement President Biden watched the interview and praised the Duchess of Sussex's disclosure of her mental health struggles.

    US president Joe Biden lauded Meghan Markle's "courage" in her recent interview with TV mogul Oprah Winfrey, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

    The news comes amid a massive scandal over alleged racism at Buckingham Palace, with numerous allegations being revealed in the shock interview viewed by over 17m people globally.

    “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. And that's certainly something the President believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

    She added the couple were "private citizens" sharing personal stories on their hardships.

    The news comes as UK prime minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the explosive interview at a recent press conference.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a church service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk, eastern England, on January 19, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / LINDSEY PARNABY
    Boris Johnson Reaffirms 'Highest Admiration' for Queen Elizabeth After Harry-Meghan Interview
    The Prime Minister Boris Johnson also referenced the fallout when asked about the couple’s interview at a Downing Street press conference. No official statement has come from Buckingham palace to date.

    "I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth,” he said, adding despite "all other matters to do with the Royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".

    A senior royal source urged the Royal institution to lead a response, adding: "What a sad, terrible morning."

    The bombshell interview saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reveal numerous claims about the Royal Family, including her struggles with mental health while pregnant with their son Archie.

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Prince Harry Was Branded 'Hostage', While Meghan Markle 'Wanted Drama' From Beginning, Report Says
    Further revelations include a major row between Mrs Markle and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, a rift between Prince Harry and Charles, the Prince of Wales, as well as allegations a Royal Family member had raised concerns over Archie's skin tone, among many others, sparking an international scandal.

