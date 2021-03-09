Meghan Markle’s Dad To Appear on British TV After Oprah Interview

Oprah Winfrey's much awaited interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, was released on Sunday and caused a bombshell, as the royal couple revealed shocking details about their circle and the royal family.

Meghan Markle’s father, Tomas Markle, will give a “first exclusive interview” on the Good Morning Britain television program after his daughter made some unpleasant remarks about him during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, show co-host Piers Morgan revealed on Monday.

As Morgan tweeted, the elder Markle’s appearance on TV is scheduled for Tuesday.

“UPDATE: Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today. On tomorrow’s @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response,” he tweeted.

In a scandalous lengthy interview with Oprah Winfrey released on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex commented on a disgraceful story about her father’s leaks to the press, expressing her disappointment that her father lied to her about staging photos and revealing her private letter to the public.

“I said, ‘I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth, we can help.’ And he wasn’t able to do that, and that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother,” the Duchess said.

Meghan Markle's relations with her father were reported to have significantly worsened after her marriage in 2018, the latter repeatedly criticized his daughter in interviews. On February 2019, he leaked parts of her personal letter to him in which the Duchess accused him of lying and trying to make money on pseudo-sensational interviews about her. The estranged father earlier caused a scandal by paying paparazzi to take staged photos of him preparing for his daughter's marriage so that he could sell the pictures.

© AP Photo / Owen Humphreys Doria Ragland - the Duchess of Sussex's mother speaks to Prince Charles during the royal wedding in 2018

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, spoke shortly after Oprah Winfrey's televised conversation with the royal couple. The sister carped about Meghan saying that her sister “doesn't know her,” claiming that “the truth was totally ignored and omitted.” According to Samantha, she has photos that prove otherwise.

“I don't know how she can say I don't know her and she was an only child. We've got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?” she said.