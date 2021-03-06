Register
18:48 GMT06 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A seal

    'Celeb' Seal Makes Daily Visit to the Same Spot in West London - Photos

    © CC0 / A_Different_Perspective
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273353_0:16:1280:736_1200x675_80_0_0_63472f46f614461e2f7efadce8bf194b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103061082272955-celeb-seal-makes-daily-visit-to-the-same-spot-in-west-london---photos/

    The Thames Estuary is known to be home to harbour seals, grey seals, harbour porpoises, with even the occasional dolphin or whales sighting.

    A seal has become a favourite of passers-by in west London after it was spotting returning to the same place every day for a whole week.

    Photos of the adorable creature show it next to the River Thames, close to St Paul’s school boathouse in Barnes.

    It was first sighted on Tuesday "wobbling" up on a ramp in order to keep away from the tides and has made the visit a daily occurance.

    Its local supporters watched the seal taking dips in the water in order to stay busy.

    ​According to the Metro, freelance photographer Broni Lloyd-Edwards, who took the photos, described the repeated sighting this close was a ‘very special’ experience.

    "We are so lucky to have these beautiful animals in our river, it’s magical", she said.

    Lloyd Edwards said that "the RSPCA was called and they said it looked healthy, but it’s quite unusual that it’s been in the same spot all week, so everyone is just keeping an eye out"

    "It seemed very calm, and every now and again it went for a dip and came back to its resting place. I’ve seen many seals in the Thames, and every time it feels like a huge treat… I know rowers and paddle boarders have had seals climbing aboard before".

    She said that a boatman had even "put up a rope to guard the seal from crowds after news of the residency hit the local community", adding that people are keeping their distance from the new "local celeb".

    "We need to protect our little visitor", she told the outlet.

    Officials from the RSPCA have reportedly been sent to perform checks. They have confirmed that the seal, which is currently moulting, appears calm and healthy. However, officers have informed locals to keep their distance and not try to get the creature to go back into the water.

    "It is not unusual for seals to find their way into harbours or rivers such as the Thames and they have been known to travel inland quite some distance. They are often just looking for more food and generally they find their way out to sea again", an RSPCA spokesperson said.

    "We recommend that if a seal is spotted, it should be left alone. Seals can be incredibly strong and powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds, which could become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth". 

    They asked the public "not to get close to seals" to take pictures or even selfies with them "and to keep other animals, such as dogs, away from the seal and keep dogs on leads".

    "Please do not try to feed the seal as this may do more harm than good and don’t try to encourage seals back into the water as seals may come onto dry land to rest, or if they’re unwell".

    "If you are concerned about them, observe from a distance for at least 24 hours.  If the seal is at risk, is sick or injured, please contact the RSPCA".

    Grey seals and harbour seals have been seen in the Thames before, but it is not typical occurrence that one will repeatedly return to a single spot.

    Tags:
    environment, animal, seal, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse