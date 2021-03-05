UK Police Responding to ‘Serious Incident’ in Wales With ‘Number of Casualties’

South Wales Police say they are responding to a "serious incident" which took place in Treorchy at midday on Friday.
No further details about the incident have emerged as yet, but it is said to involve "a number of casualties".
"The street has been closed off and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice. Updates will be released when they are available", SWP said on Twitter.
The officers asked the public to "refrain from posting speculation about the incident".
"We will release further information when appropriate to do - your support is appreciated", the police added.
#INCIDENT | Police units are currently dealing with a serious incident which occurred in Baglan Street, Treorchy, @swpRCT, at approximately midday today.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 5, 2021
Ambulance crews are also in attendance as the incident involves a number of casualties.
SWR are also looking for witnesses in the incident but the nature of the event has not been described.
