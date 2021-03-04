Register
16:53 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Calls for 'Immediate End' to Myanmar Military Repression Amid Deaths of Anti-Coup Protestors

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082145789_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_a551f2afd66176fa1a5415fee62ec953.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103041082255892-uk-calls-for-immediate-end-to-myanmar-military-repression-amid-deaths-of-anti-coup-protestors-/

    Myanmar has been embroiled in unrest since the military toppled the elected government and installed a junta in early February. The United States, the UK, and the Europan Union have since condemned the actions and introduced economic restrictions on the country's new ruling officials.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an “immediate end to military repression” in Myanmar on Thursday, amid increasing levels of instability in the country.

    Writing on Twitter, Johnson said he was “horrified by the escalation of violence in Myanmar and the killing of pro-democracy protesters".

    “We stand with the people of Myanmar in calling for an immediate end to military repression, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others, and the restoration of democracy,” Johnson said.

    ​His comments follow the deaths of dozens of people during demonstrations against the coup government that took power on 1 February.

    Over 50 people have been killed in protests in Myanmar since the military took power. Of the 54 recorded, at least 30 people lost their lives in Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Magway, and Mon at the hands of security forces on Wednesday, UN sources claim.

    Britain has introduced a number of sanctions on top generals in the Myanmar army over their involvement in the coup which toppled the democratically elected government.

    Some South East Asian countries, however, have rebuked the sanctions policy being pursued by Western powers.

    Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the BBC on Tuesday that sanctions would be counter-productive, only serving to harm the population of Myanmar and push the government towards other trading partners such as China.

    "You can ostracise them, condemn them, and pass resolutions or not, but it really has very little influence," Mr Lee told the BBC, according to comments distributed by his office.
    "We have to express disapproval for what is done, which is against the values of many other countries, and in fact a large part of humanity. But to say that I will take action against them, where does this lead?"

    On February 10th, US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on Myanmar military leaders as well as those involved in armed forces-linked business operations.

    Following the coup on 1 February, the armed forces declared martial law introduced a nightly curfew as well as a ban on gatherings of more than five people.

    ​However, large protests emerged in response to the forced change in power and a mass civil disobedience campaign remains ongoing.

    ​The military seized power just hours before the new parliament was set to return after the November elections, where Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won a massive victory.

    According to the military, they were responding to “election fraud” that took place during the national poll.

    Tags:
    Great Britain, Boris Johnson, coup, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse