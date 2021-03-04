UK Police Will Take No Action Against BBC Reporter Who Interviewed Princess Diana

The Metropolitan Police have said they will not be launching a full investigation into allegations of fraud by a BBC journalist who interviewed Diana, Princess of Wales in 1995.
Martin Bashir, who was then the BBC’s religious affairs editor, was accused of faking bank statements in order to persuade the princess’s brother, Earl Spencer, to give him a snoop - an exclusive TV interview.
Earl Spencer’s former head of security, Alan Waller, made a complaint against Mr Bashir but the Metropolitan Police issued a statement on Thursday, 4 March, confirming they would be taking no further action.
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that, after assessing new complaints and taking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, they will not be opening a criminal investigation into the circumstances of journalist Martin Bashir's 1995 @Panorama interview with Princess Diana.— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 4, 2021
Commander Alex Murray said: "In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995. This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives."
He added: "They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken.”
Cmdr Murray said they would assess the sitution if “any significant new evidence” emerged.
