Register
13:18 GMT04 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Rishi Sunak's 2021 UK Budget Enjoys Voter Approval, Polls Say

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082243276_0:0:2952:1662_1200x675_80_0_0_eb9d0acb5766d01adee6b8f346094851.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103041082252882-rishi-sunaks-2021-uk-budget-enjoys-voter-approval-polls-say/

    Rishi Sunak presented the Budget to the parliamentarians on Wednesday, announcing job support scheme extension and corporate taxes increase from 2023.

    The new budget released by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer has received approval from voters, first polls revealed.

    A poll by Opinium Research suggested 52% approved of the budget, with only 12% disapproving. It also suggested that 51% thought it was fair, and 19% thought it wasn’t, while 64% were worried about the state of the economy.

    Another poll by YouGov showed 46% supporting the budget and 11% opposed to it. According to the poll, when asked about corporation tax increases, 69% said they supported businesses with profits over £250,000 paying the 25% tax, against 11% who disapproved of it. Also, 49% agreed that economic support should end around September, 16% said it should end earlier, and 14% later.

    Pollster Chris Curtis of Opinium told the Sun that "first impressions don't always count for much with budgets, but for the moment at least, the chancellor will be happy with the results showing a very positive initial reaction from the public".

    The Recovery Budget

    Rishi Sunak addressed Parliament on Wednesday with his Budget statement. The plan is meant to “protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people''.

    Sunak said that the government would freeze personal tax thresholds and will not raise the income tax, national insurance rates, or VAT. He also said the corporation tax would be increased from 19% to 25%. The increase, however, will not take effect until April 2023. Sunak also extended the furlough scheme and weekly £20 Universal Credit boost.

    According to Sunak, the UK’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to increase by 4 percent this year and 7.3 percent next year, although the economy would be three percent smaller in five years’ time than it would have because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The budget drew criticism, with some in the Commons challenging his proposals to raise the corporation tax.

    "That will have precisely the deterrent effect I worry about with respect to inward investment," former cabinet minister David Davis told MPs about the corporation tax proposal.

    "I don't think we're under-taxed, because the tax rises in this budget are going to leave us with the highest tax burden in my lifetime,” former chief whip Mark Harper said.

    Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservative government of failing to rebuild the foundations of the economy, reward the key workers and protect the NHS.

    “Instead, what we got was a Budget that papered over the cracks, rather than rebuilding the foundations. A Budget that shows the Government doesn’t understand what went wrong in the last decade or what’s needed in the next,” Starmer told the House of Commons.

    According to Starmer, insecurity and inequality are the central problems in the UK economy but the government’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal years does not answer them.

    Tags:
    opinion poll, public approval, Rishi Sunak, budget, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse