Buckingham Palace to Look Into Bullying Allegations Against Meghan Markle

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released a statement noting it would investigate the allegations made in The Times article that Meghan Markle bullied Kensington Palace staff in 2018.
"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the palace said in the statement, obtained by Today. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."
"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement continues.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
