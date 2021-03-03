UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Expects 'Swifter' Recovery From Pandemic as He Unveils Budget

Sunak told MPs he “will do whatever it takes” to help UK economy recover. The Chancellor elaborated on the three-part plan, which aims to provide continued support for people and businesses, fix public finances and begin “work of building our future economy.”
Watch live as the Chancellor @RishiSunak delivers #Budget2021 in @UKParliament. #PlanForJobs. https://t.co/fvedUBrF36— HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 3, 2021
The furlough scheme, securing financial support for British workers, will be extended until end of September. There will be no change to the terms for employees, who will continue receiving 80 percent of their salary in furlough payouts.
"As businesses reopen, we’ll ask them to contribute alongside the taxpayer to the cost of paying their employees. Nothing will change until July, when we will ask for a small contribution of just 10% and 20% in August and September," Sunak said.
Among schemes extended until September will be self-employment grants and Universal Credit uplift. Sunak confirmed more money to tackle domestic violence, bigger incentives to hire apprentices, higher grants to struggling businesses, extra funds for culture, arts and sport, and new loan schemes to finance businesses.
"We’re making available 700 million pounds to support our incredible arts, culture and sporting institutions as they reopen; Backing the UK and Ireland’s joint 2030 World Cup bid, launching a new approach to apprenticeships in the creative industries, and extending our 500 million pounds film and TV production restart scheme," Sunak told the MPs.
Sunak also announced the forecast by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) that expects the economy to return to its pre-Covid level by the middle of 2021 – “six months earlier than they previously thought."
"The OBR forecast that our economy will grow this year by 4%, by 7.3% in 2022, then 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.7% in the last three years of the forecast," the Chancellor said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)