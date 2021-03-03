Register
12:59 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bobby Moore (centre) and Nobby Stiles (right) shares the trophy with manager Alf Ramsey after England win the World Cup in 1966

    As Boris Johnson Backs UK and Ireland Bid to Host 2030 World Cup, Who Else is in the Race?

    © AP Photo / Ron Bell
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082241682_0:0:2414:1358_1200x675_80_0_0_84de280c5bf7a429e50ab3fb482977f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103031082242781-as-boris-johnson-backs-uk-and-ireland-bid-to-host-2030-world-cup-who-else-is-in-the-race/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered to host all Euro 2020 matches this summer after the tournament was postponed for 12 months. The UK government is also backing a bid to host the World Cup in 2030, for the first time since 1966.

    The UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is to announced in his Budget speech on Wednesday, 3 March, plans to fund feasibility studies for a joint World Cup bid with the Republic of Ireland.

    Sunak will set aside £2.8 million to help promote the bid and will also inject £25 million into funding of grassroots football, which has taken a massive knock during the pandemic.

    ​Boris Johnson has told The Sun newspaper: "We are very, very keen to bring football home in 2030. I do think it’s the right place. It’s the home of football, it’s the right time. It will be an absolutely wonderful thing for the country."

    England last hosted the World Cup in 1966 - when they beat West Germany 4-2 in the final - but this time round it will be a joint bid between England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    ​FIFA will formally open the bidding process in 2022 and the British Isles bid for 2030 needs a lot of feasbility studies.

    The English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish football associations issued a statement on Monday, 1 March, in which they said: "We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022. Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations."

    "If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community,” they added.

    ​The first and only time more than one country hosted a World Cup was in 2002 when Japan and South Korea agreed that rather than compete against each other and possibly lose out, they would share the honour.

    The World Cup is being held in Qatar next year but joint bids are becoming increasingly popular, especially with FIFA increasing the number of teams qualifying for the tournament from 32 to 48.

    The 2026 World Cup is being jointly hosted by 16 cities in the US, Canada and Mexico.

    ​In 2030 a joint British/Irish bid would be hosted in 16 cities, including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin.

    So who will the British and Irish bid be competing with in 2030?

    The first country to bid was Morocco but they are a complete outsider, especially if they cannot convince Algeria and Tunisia to mount a joint bid.

    ​Morocco and Algeria still do remain regional and political rivals, who remain at loggerheads over the Moroccan occupation of the Western Sahara.

    But the biggest challenge is likely to come from a joint bid between Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

    ​Uruguay hosted the first World Cup in 1930 and there are many in Latin America and in FIFA who believe it would be apposite for them to host the tournament again 100 years later.

    This time they would be sharing the hosting with neighbours Argentina - who staged the tournament in 1978 - and Paraguay, who have never played host.

    The final though would be in Montevideo, venue of the 1930 final in which Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2.

    One other possible bid for 2030 could come from Cameroon, which could lodge a joint bid with other African countries.

    But football-crazy Nigeria, which has the biggest population in Africa, is unlikely to be invited to co-host with rivals Cameroon.   

    Tags:
    England, 2030 World Cup, World Cup, Budget, Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse