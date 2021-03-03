Nicola Sturgeon Says It Is 'Absurd' to Say She Was Out to Get Alex Salmond

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has denied she led a vendetta against the SNP's former leader Alex Salmond.

Salmond - who was acquitted of 13 sex charges including one of attempted rape at a trial in March 2020 - has claimed there had been a "malicious and concerted" conspiracy to remove him from public life.

But on Wednesday, 3 March, Sturgeon said Salmond's allegation that she led a conspiracy against him was "absurd" and added: "Those of us who have campaigned alongside him, worked with him, cared for him, and consider him a friend...now stand unfairly accused of plotting against him."

Sturgeon added: "I had no motive, intention or desire to get Alex Salmond."

Sturgeon, who is giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament, also rejected the allegation made by the Scottish Conservatives that she had broken the ministerial code.

Responding to a question from SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, said the part's harassment policy was "absolutely, emphatically" not designed to catch him out.

She said: "Alex Salmond has been one of the closest people to me in my entire life. I would never have wanted to get Alex Salmond and I would never, ever have wanted any of this to happen."

She said she acted properly, followed legal advice and did not mislead the Scottish Parliament and she implicitly refused to resign.

In regard to two women who made sexual harassment allegations, she said: “I’m sorry.”

Sturgeon also turned the spotlight back on Salmond. She said that while she accepted he was cleared by a court she said his behaviour was “not always appropriate.”