Only One in Ten Top UK Staycation Spots Remain as Brits Snap Up Holiday Travels Ahead of Summer Rush

UK tourism firms have been hit by a wave of bookings ahead of government plans to ease travel restrictions in the country next month. The news comes amid plans across Europe to pass measures aimed at boosting the holiday season amid massive losses in the properties and aviation sectors.

Brits planning staycations across the country will only have one in ten holiday options available in the summer as a travel boom is expected to hit the sector, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Firms such as Oliver's Travels and property agency Unique Homestays found roughly 92 percent of all properties had been booked ahead of the summer season, the report read.

Reservations for luxury camping firm Canopy & Stars remain at 30 percent capacity in August this year, up 185 percent from 2019, it added.

“Despite record levels of bookings, there is still a chance to book a summer staycation if you are quick and can be flexible with dates and area. Keep an eye out for new places too, we have several brand new places lined up to join our collection in the coming weeks," Mike Bevens, managing director said.

According to the Telegraph, the Rent Easy Group, the parent company of Snaptrip, Big Cottages and others, has also seen an increase of 460 percent compared to 2019.

The news comes as British tourists rush to find the best travel deals following the UK Government's COVID-19 roadmap, which will allow travel in England on 12 April and international travel from 17 May at the earliest.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed on Monday plans to propose digital vaccination passports across the European Union amid calls from Greece, Israel, Austria, Germany and others to restart their respective tourism industries, which have been badly hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The International Air Transport Association, representing 82 percent of global air traffic, reported a roughly 75 percent drop in international air traffic travel in 2020, marking the year as the worst in recorded aviation history.