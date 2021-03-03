Register
    A solitary walker on the beach in Broadstairs, southern England, during the long Easter Bank Holiday as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Monday 13 April 2020.

    Only One in 10 Top UK Staycation Spots Remain as Brits Snap Up Holiday Travels Ahead of Summer Rush

    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones
    UK tourism firms have been hit by a wave of bookings ahead of government plans to ease travel restrictions in the country next month. The news comes as there are plans afoot across Europe to boost the holiday season after massive losses in the property and aviation sectors.

    Brits planning staycations across the country will only have one in 10 holiday options available in the summer as a travel boom is expected to hit the sector, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

    Air France planes are parked on the tarmac of Charles de Gaulle airport on September 24, 2014 in Roissy during an Air France pilots strike
    © AFP 2021 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Annus Horribilis: 2020 Aviation Demand Tumbles To Worst Levels 'In History' Amid COVID-19, IATA Says
    Firms such as Oliver's Travels and property agency Unique Homestays found roughly 92 percent of all properties had been booked ahead of the summer season, the report read.

    Reservations for luxury camping firm Canopy & Stars remain at 30 percent capacity in August this year, up 185 percent from 2019, it added.

    “Despite record levels of bookings, there is still a chance to book a summer staycation if you are quick and can be flexible with dates and area. Keep an eye out for new places too, we have several brand new places lined up to join our collection in the coming weeks," Mike Bevens, Canopy & Stars' managing director said.

    According to The Daily Telegraph, Rent Easy Group, the parent company of Snaptrip, Big Cottages and others businesses, has also seen an increase of 460 percent on 2019 levels.

    The news comes as British holidaymakers rush to find the best travel deals after the UK Government announced in its COVID-19 roadmap that travel in England may recommence on 12 April and international travel from 17 May at the earliest.

    European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen looks on as she arrives at the European Parliament to explains the European Union's vaccine strategy to European Parliament, in Brussels, on February 10, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / JOHANNA GERON
    EU to Propose Digital COVID-19 Vaccine 'Passport', von der Leyen Says as Travel Industry Woes Grow
    European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed on Monday plans to propose digital vaccination passports across the European Union amid calls from Greece, Israel, Austria, Germany and others to restart their respective tourism industries, which have been badly hit by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

    The International Air Transport Association, representing 82 percent of global air traffic, reported a roughly 75 percent drop in international air traffic travel in 2020, making it the worst year in recorded aviation history.

