Duchess of Sussex Demands £1.5 Mln In Costs From Newspaper Which Published Letter To Her Father

Last month Meghan Markle won a victory against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers when the High Court in London ruled the newspaper invaded her privacy by printing a leaked letter to her father. But they are still arguing over who owned the copyright of the letter.

The Duchess of Sussex - the American actress Meghan Markle - is demanding Associated Newspapers pay her legal costs, which could reach £1.5 million, after a judge ruled in her favour last month.

She is suing for "misuse of private information" in relation to several articles published in the Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online in February 2019.

The articles have since been removed and Associated Newspapers have offered to pay £1 in nominal damages.

On Tuesday, 2 March, Lord Justice Warby suggested an interim injunction to prevent her letter to her father being published again, after she claimed her copyright had been infringed.

The Duchess of Sussex is seeking up to £1.5m in costs after her High Ct privacy & copyright victory against the Mail on Sunday.



She wants a front-page statement about the case outcome, copies of her private letter destroyed & damages by way of profits from the newspaper articles — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) March 2, 2021

​​The duchess - better known as Meghan Markle - sued Associated Newspapers after it published large portions of a five-page letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Last month Lord Justice Warby ruled the Mail had misused the Duchess of Sussex's private information in a summary judgement that headed off a trial set for the autumn.

On Tuesday, 2 March, Judge Warby suggested an interim injunction to protect the letter from being published ahead of a "mini-trial" later in the year on the issue of who owned the copyright.

​The 38-year-old duchess claims she had sole ownership of the copyright of the letter but Associated Newspapers claimed it was co-authored by Jason Knauf, who was at the time the Kensington Palace communications secretary.

The duchess's lawyers said it was "fanciful" to suggest Mr Knauf owned a share of the copyright of the letter.

She is seeking damages for misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches.

Adrian Speck QC, representing Associated Newspapers, said it was also possible that the letter would be covered by Crown copyright.

The couple moved to California last year and have become estranged from the rest of the Royal Family.