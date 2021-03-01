UK Health Secretary Holds Press Conference Amid Concerns Over New Brazilian COVID Variant

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is holding a Downing Street press conference on Monday amid concerns over a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus that was detected in Britain over the weekend.
Six cases of the new variant of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious and potentially more resistant to vaccines, have been discovered in Britain – three in England and three in Scotland.
In light of the newly-detected variant, the UK government is said to be considering tougher border measures to curb the spread of the strain.
The United Kingdom has already given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 20.3 million people, which was hailed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “huge national achievement”.
