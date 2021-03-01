Register
14:51 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anas Sarwar, the new leader of the Scottish Labour Party

    Can Labour's New Leader in Scotland Take Advantage of Disarray in SNP to Mount a Comeback?

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082219478_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_4128b098b82b3d6517ec7c38119c0125.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103011082219759-can-labours-new-leader-in-scotland-take-advantage-of-disarray-in-snp-to-mount-a-comeback/

    At the 1997 general election, when Tony Blair won a landslide victory, the Labour Party grabbed 56 seats in Scotland, compared to only six for the SNP. By 2015, Labour had only one MP in Scotland and the Scottish nationalists had 56.

    The Labour Party in Scotland elected a new leader on Saturday, 27 February, and they have their sights firmly set on taking advantage of the feud which is tearing the Scottish National Party (SNP) apart.

    Anas Sarwar, a Glasgow MSP, defeated Monica Lennon to win the leadership contest and promised to give voters in Scotland a better Labour Party.

    ​"I want to say directly to the people of Scotland - I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust because if we're brutally honest you haven't had the Scottish Labour party you deserve”, Sarwar said.

    Voters north of the border go to the polls on 6 May to elect a new Scottish Parliament, and Labour currently find themselves in third place, with only 24 MSPs, behind the SNP and the Scottish Tories.

    Since the Second World War, Labour was traditionally the dominant force in Scotland, but it opposed independence during the 2014 referendum campaign and Labour leader Ed Miliband was punished for campaigning alongside Tory Prime Minister David Cameron as part of the No campaign.

    ​At the 2015 general election, under Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP crushed Labour, leaving them with only one seat in the whole country.

    It is a position from which Labour has never truly recovered and a succession of ineffective leaders in Scotland has not helped.

    Last month English-born Richard Leonard resigned as leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

    ​The new leader - an admirer of former Prime Minister Gordon Brown - was born and brought up in Glasgow, but his father Mohammad was born in Pakistan and, after serving as a Labour MP in Scotland for eight years, relinquished his British citizenship and returned to Pakistan, where he was elected Governor of Punjab in 2018.

    Sarwar, 37, has promised to take the fight to the SNP and is hoping to take advantage of the chaos within Scotland’s governing party.

    ​On Wednesday, 2 March, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to give evidence to the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

    On Friday, 26 February, the SNP’s former leader Alex Salmond gave evidence to the same committee, which is investigating how the Scottish government handled sexual harassment allegations against him, of which he was later acquitted.

    Salmond said: “The failures of leadership are many and obvious but not a single person has taken responsibility, not a single resignation or sacking, not even admonition. The Scottish civil service has not failed, its leadership has. The Crown Office has not failed, its leadership has failed. Scotland hasn't failed, its leadership has failed".

    On Sunday, Sarwar said: "I think Nicola Sturgeon herself would say if an opposition politician was in government, and they breached the ministerial code, that they would be expected to resign. It's a point of principle and respecting the office of first minister".

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon makes a statement on the COVID-19 restrictions, in Edinburgh

    Sturgeon has been banging the drum for a second independence referendum, claiming the 2016 Brexit referendum result had completely changed the situation.

    But an opinion poll at the weekend - a Survation survey of 1,000 Scottish voters for the Sunday Mail - said support for independence had fallen to 50 percent.

    Sarwar, who opposed a second referendum on independence, said on Saturday: “For too long politicians have presented binary choices. Whether it’s Yes or No, Leave or Remain, they have forced you to pick a side…I will be a leader that focuses on what unites our country - not what divides it. And together we will build a better future for Scotland”.

    The Sunday Mail poll also revealed 39 percent of voters believed the Scottish government had conducted a cover-up following the acquittal of Salmond, compared to 32 percent who believed that was not the case.

    According to opinion polls, support for Labour has gone up since December 2019 and they are back in the second position, ahead of the Tories, but still a long way behind the SNP.

    During the leadership election, Sarwar told Labour List: “I actually think our tax policies will be even more progressive and radical than even John McDonnell’s or Jeremy Corbyn’s tax policies or manifesto. Because we have specific challenges in Scotland. I want us to commit hundreds of millions of pounds to tackle child poverty in Scotland, but you have to pay for it. And I think it’s only fair that we pay for it by asking those at the top to pay a bit more”.

    Up until 2015, Labour relied on Scottish votes to win elections, but the SNP surge made it impossible for Ed Miliband or Jeremy Corbyn to win a majority at Westminster and several Labour strategists believe the party cannot win back power unless it can regain dominance in Scotland.  

    Tags:
    Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon, SNP, Labour Party, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse