Suspected Banksy of Prisoner Escaping Appears on Wall of Reading Jail - Photo

An image that may belong to the mysterious British muralist Banksy appeared on a wall of the now-closed Reading Prison over the weekend. The picture shows a man dressed in a prison robe, who escapes from the facility using a rope made from pieces of paper, coming out of his typewriter.
The painting could be meant to represent the poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, who was imprisoned there for two years from May 1895 to May 1897 after being convicted of gross indecency. During his time there he wrote The Ballad of Reading Gaol.
Possible overnight Banksy at Reading prison. pic.twitter.com/2MsQmuGiE9— Neil Fearn (@producerneil) March 1, 2021
However, Banksy has not confirmed whether or not the picture is his so far.
