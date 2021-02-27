Register
04:35 GMT27 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

    UK Culture Minister Warns Facebook of More Regulations Following Australian News Ban Spat

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082147457_0:124:2992:1807_1200x675_80_0_0_64fad3f6e07bcb5e55a10b9a6fb3fb91.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102271082200024-uk-culture-minister-warns-facebook-of-more-regulations-following-australian-news-ban-spat/

    Facebook recently lifted a short-lived restriction for Australian users accessing news content on the social media site, following tensions between the company and Canberra. The Morrison government proposed new legislation that seeks to create more even-handed negotiations between large internet firms and news providers online,

    The UK culture minister delivered a stern message of caution to Facebook on Friday over its recent decision to block Australian users from accessing news on its platform.

    Oliver Dowden described the move as concerning and said the company was “putting its bottom line above the public interest”. He suggested more stringent regulations on the company could be introduced following a Thursday night meeting with Nick Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister who now serves as Facebook’s vice-president for communications.

    “We must avoid such nuclear options being taken again”, Dowden said in a statement “Tech titans have become the gatekeepers of online knowledge and the custodians of virtual public squares, and the government won’t shy away from intervening to protect the interests of the public when it needs to".

    He said that Facebook’s move to ban news for Australian readers reaffirmed his belief that “we do not have properly functioning digital markets".

    “The UK will be at the forefront of global efforts to address this", he said.

    Dowden noted that policy must permit “proper commercial relationships to be formed” and added that the next G7 summit in Cornwall in June would allow for cooperation with other countries to secure an international agreement on reining in the tech giants.

    This follows Clegg criticising his employer for a move that "erred on the side of over-enforcement” when it introduced a temporary ban on content considered to be news in Australia.

    He said “some content was blocked inadvertently” government, health, and emergency services communications pages were restricted.

    Clegg added, however, that Facebook was “forced into this position” after the Australian government's attempt to require the social media company to negotiate with news publishers to pay for their posted content.

    Tensions have been rising in recent months over legislation which the Australian government says would ensure fair payment for the use of the content of news publishers. 

    After Canberra announced that a last-minute deal had been arranged between Facebook and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the news ban came to an end.

    The spat led to questions about the power of tech companies and the need for regulations in the UK, with the nation's News Media Association head, Henry Faure Walker, saying last week that Facebook's actions were reminiscent of a “schoolyard bully”.

    “We need jurisdictions across the globe, including the UK, to coordinate to deliver robust regulation to create a truly level playing between the tech giants and news publishers", Walker said.

    While large tech firms claim that their platforms assist news publishers by driving traffic towards smaller news sites, concerns have been raised about the negotiating power of social media giants.

    The stated intention of the new legislation is to provide a "fairer" negotiation process between Facebook and smaller content providers who are using the platform.

    The government's regulatory body, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), claims that publishers suffered from limited negotiating power due to their reliance on tech monopolies such as Google and Facebook.

    An ACCC investigation into internet advertising dominance discovered that A$49 (£35; €40) of every A$100 (£56; €65) spent by Australian advertisers, went to Google and Facebook in 2018.

    Tags:
    corporations, Social Media, tech giants, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse