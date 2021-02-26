Model Prime Minister: Downing Street Thanks Trainee Barber Who Offered to Trim Boris Johnson's Hair

Hairdressers are currently closed under the UK's coronavirus restrictions. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is known for his staple shaggy blonde locks, was offered an opportunity to get his hair cut early by a trainee barber.

Downing Street issued a letter of thanks to a student hairdresser who made a "thoughtful offer" to treat Boris Johnson to a haircut.

19-year old Jack Jenkins from Thetford in Norfolk, who has found practicing cutting hair difficult due to lockdown rules in the UK, said that he was "shocked" to receive a response to his invitation.

"The Prime Minister greatly appreciates your kind words of support and thoughtful offer to cut his hair", the letter said. “I am sure once restrictions are lifted you will have no shortage of models to practice on".

Jack, who currently attends West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds and studies level two cutting and styling, said that the Prime Minister "needs to smarten it up a little bit, but other than that he looks really smart".

“I’d probably just give it a cut round the sides then a trim on the top".

In the absence of live models during the lockdown, he has had to use plastic heads to put his skills to the test, according to his mother.

Joanne Jenkins, 55, said Jack had been practicing his cutting and styling techniques on her during the period of restrictions, as well as on his 54-year-old father Carl Jenkins on the weekends when the tanker driver is not away on work.

She said her son has a “trunk full of plastic heads" that are "looking a bit disheveled as he’s just practiced on the heads, instead of people”.

According to Ms Jenkins, the idea that they write the letter was proposed by a friend. She added that it was “really lovely” to receive a response.

She described Boris Johnson's hair as "great" but wonder if perhaps he doesn't want it cut.

"He’d be a great model though, wouldn’t he?", she said, continuing saying that she promptly agreed to write the letter. "We never thought we’d get a response but we did, so it’s brilliant".

According to a report by the Sun on Tuesday, Johnson asked his fiancee Carrie Symonds to cut his hair as his blonde locks began to grow out throughout the lockdown period.

Boris Johnson yesterday vs Boris Johnson today. If Carrie has indeed given him a haircut, she didn’t go much beyond the spit ends. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/Qtj8czQMnu — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 24, 2021

As part of the UK's roadmap out of lockdown, hairdressers are currently set to reopen on 12 April.

Following the PMs announcement, netizens had mixed feelings about not being able to get a professional chop for another 2 months.

So no hair cut until April having watched Boris and I heard correctly ... I will look like Rapunzel 😊😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lBTtLleapP — Annie Pendrey (@AnniePendrey) February 22, 2021

​Some made booking an appointment a priority.

First thing I did after Boris’s speech was book a hair cut! pic.twitter.com/PvtVyHHCll — Helen E Davies (@WSFTHelenDavies) February 22, 2021

​Others found making jokes about the PM's hair to be a cynical attempt to divert attention away from the government's handling of the coronavirus.