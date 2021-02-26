Register
02:30 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks via video call to health leaders delivering the COVID-19 vaccine across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, London, Britain February 25, 2021

    Queen Elizabeth Urges Britons to ‘Think About Other People’ Before Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

    © REUTERS / BUCKINGHAM PALACE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    403
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082190997_0:-1:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_b56b6bd888655c136dd7ec880900aa5d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102261082190421-queen-elizabeth-urges-britons-to-think-about-other-people-before-refusing-covid-19-vaccine/

    Queen Elizabeth recently spoke on a video conference with health professionals organizing the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program in a bid to promote the state’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the deadly disease. The UK currently ranks fifth in the world for having the highest COVID-19 case count and death toll, according to Worldometer.

    Queen Elizabeth joined a group of health officials on a live-streamed conference on Thursday, and encouraged Britons to think about their fellow neighbor before outright refusing to vaccinate against the respiratory disease.

    Speaking from the quarters of the Windsor Castle, the queen told the panel that individuals who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine should “think about other people rather than themselves,” marking her very first remarks on the subject.

    She later described her own experience and indicated that when she received her jab earlier in January, “it didn’t hurt at all.”

    “As far as I can make out it was quite harmless. It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised at how easy it was to get the vaccine,” Elizabeth added. “Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important.”

    For the queen, the pandemic has strong similarities to the plague. “It's not only here that we've got the virus but it's everywhere, so it's a strange battle that everybody's actually fighting,” she noted.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks via video call to health leaders delivering the COVID-19 vaccine across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, London, Britain February 25, 2021. (Top L-R) Dr Emily Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer, NHS England, Derek Grieve, Head of the Scottish Government's Vaccinations Division, (Bottom L-R) Dr Naresh Chada, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland and Dr Gillian Richardson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Wales. Buckingham Palace
    © REUTERS / BUCKINGHAM PALACE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks via video call to health leaders delivering the COVID-19 vaccine across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, London, Britain February 25, 2021. (Top L-R) Dr Emily Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer, NHS England, Derek Grieve, Head of the Scottish Government's Vaccinations Division, (Bottom L-R) Dr Naresh Chada, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland and Dr Gillian Richardson, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Wales. Buckingham Palace

    With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family has undertaken multiple efforts to bolster support for the government’s vaccination program. In fact, in light of the surging anti-vaccination debate and strong hesitancy over the vaccine from minority communities, the queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, among other royals, have all taken part in promoting vaccine-related campaigns.

    Those campaigns include Prince Charles meeting with volunteers taking part in clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine, and Prince William’s recent visit to a vaccination center in Norfolk.

    According to The Telegraph, the UK government is planning to double its efforts by launching a new campaign targeting ethnic minority groups through various mediums that will broadcast in 14 different languages. The initiative is expected to also focus on Muslim communities ahead of Ramadan.

    To date, a total of 18.6 million people have been given at least their first dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine in the UK, according to the latest government figures. Only 700,718 Britons have been fully vaccinated against the deadly respiratory illness.

    Related:

    Queen Elizabeth Facing 'Horrible Sense of Remoteness' This Year, Report Claims
    Queen Elizabeth’s Account Misfires Tweet, Netizens Try to Find Sense in It
    Queen Elizabeth Lobbied Government to Hide Her 'Embarrassing' Personal Investments
    Queen Elizabeth to Address Nation Hours Before Sussexes' Interview With Oprah Airs
    Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin Jailed For 10 Months For Sexual Assault
    Tags:
    campaign, vaccinations, COVID-19, UK, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
    Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse