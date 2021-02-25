Register
16:12 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Saddam Hussein

    Leaked Docs Reveal Margaret Thatcher Warned Against Pushing Anti-Saddam Propaganda Due to Arms Sales

    © Photo : Getty Images
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107090/07/1070900749_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_98cb6e9ffea9469302ee2f429c6436c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102251082182144-leaked-docs-reveal-margaret-thatcher-warned-against-pushing-anti-saddam-propaganda-due-to-arms/

    While Saddam Hussein was removed from power by an invasion by the United Kingdom and the United States in 2003 based on erroneous claims that the Iraqi leader had been developing weapons of mass destruction, in the preceding years London and America had been engaged in arms sales to the regime in Bagdhad.

    One of Margaret Thatcher's cabinet minister's warned the prime minister not to pursue a negative messaging campaign demonising Saddam Hussein at the beginning of the Gulf War amid concerns over Britain’s arms deals with Iraq, previously classified documents show.

    Foreign Office minister William Waldegrave said that “propaganda” against the then-Iraqi dictator was “not difficult to come by”, but he was disinclined to carry out the operation as it would raise eyebrows over British companies selling munitions to the Baghdad regime.

    In response to calls by Ms Thatcher to step-up anti-Saddam communications, Waldegrave issued a letter to the Prime Minister cautioning of “some problem” with her plan and that the campaign could backfire.

    “The more the government trumpets Saddam’s atrocities, the more the question comes up: Why did you go on doing business with him for so long?”.

    He also expressed concern that the move could risk the lives of British citizens taken captive by Iraqi forces.

    “My own view is that there is really no need for the government to feed the flames of anti-Saddam feeling because they are blazing merrily away in any case", Waldegrave wrote.

    The letter, which was held at the National Archives in Kew and released to the public along with other Thatcher files in 2017, shows the foreign minister did not believe propaganda in the UK was a primary concern and instead urged for the campaign to be waged in "the Arab states".

    “They do not doubt Saddam’s ruthlessness; that is probably partly why the radicals respect him".

    However, Waldegrave does outline the "ruthless" nature of the Baghdad regime under Saddam took power in 1979

    “The (Iraqi) government, with Saddam Hussein at its head, consists of ruthless men who do not hesitate to use violence to suppress any suspicion of opposition.

    “The government has subjected its citizens to forced relocation and deportations, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, disappearance and summary and political executions almost as a matter of course.”

    The UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a press-conference during the official visit to the USSR
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    The UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a press-conference during the official visit to the USSR

    By this point, the 1990 Gulf War had been raging for a fortnight. The Iraqi military invaded neigbouring Kuwait for seven-months, deposing the absolute monarchy and annexing the country into part of Iraq.

    Kuwait had been accused by the Iraqi government of stealing crude oil from its southern Rumaila field close to the countries' shared border, as a precursor to the invasion.

    According to the released memos, Alan Clark, the then UK defence procurement minister, informed Thatcher that the outbreak of the war provided an “unparalleled opportunity” for the UK to demonstrate its military equipment in "'real’  trials" and expand arms sales.

    “I have pencilled a list of current defence sales prospects at the start of the crisis. These are now likely to be brought forward and increase in volume if we do our stuff", Clark wrote.

    The occupation eventually came to an end after a US-led coalition launched Operation Desert Storm against Iraqi forces in February 1991.

    Mr Waldegrave later came under scrutiny by the 'Scott Report' - a judicial inquiry into arms sales to Iraq published in 1996. He was found to have sent 27 letters to UK lawmakers falsely claiming that he had not relaxed guidelines on defence sales to Iran and Iraq after the war between the two came to an end in 1989.

    This came amid outrage over the Saddam government gassing Kurdish Iraqis the previous year. Waldegrave agreed the changes to the wording of the arms sale policy would not be made public.

    A Rogue Regime?

    In the run-up top the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Prime Minister Tony Blair and President George W. Bush claimed that the Saddam Hussein regime was developing weapons of mass destruction. Despite the ultimate initiation of the war, the allegations later turned out to be untrue.

    Prior to the toppling of Saddam's government by US-UK forces, the Iraqi Ba'ath government had been a frequent recipient of Western arms. 

    Throughout the Iran-Iraq war, the United Kingdom and West Germany allowed Saddam's military to use essential equipment that aided in the expansion of Iraq's missile and radar systems.

    The United States sold Iraq over $200 million worth of helicopters. American, British, German, French, and Chinese companies were also named as having supplied Saddam with the intelligence and material to construct unconventional weapons, a UN declaration revealed in 2002.

    Tags:
    Saddam Hussein, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, 1 February 2021.
    Biblical Plague Comes True: Kenya Fights Locust Invasion
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse