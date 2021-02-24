Register
21:35 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump joins Vice President Mike Pence on stage after Pence spoke on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

    Former US Vice President Mike Pence to Defend Legacy of Trump Administration, Says Jim Banks

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081748266_0:0:3077:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_e552ce93a56f83dfc14643f442f6cf36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102241082175208-former-us-vice-president-mike-pence-to-defend-legacy-of-trump-administration-says-jim-banks/

    Since the end of the Trump administration, the future of the conservative political faction in the US has been called into question. As well as the chasm within the Republican Party over the legacy of the last 4 years, the once-close relationship between Mike Pence and the former president was also believed to have been upended.

    Mike Pence reportedly reaffirmed a close "personal" relationship with the ex-US-president, Donald Trump, and suggested that he may initiate an organization to defend the administration's legacy.

    Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Indiana Republican and chair of the conservative Republican Study Committee, Jim Banks, claimed that lawmakers had convened at the former vice president's transition office in the Washington DC area on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the future of the Republican Party and lauding the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

    Pence said he has no hostility toward Trump over the deadly 6 January Capitol Hill riots, in which Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building as, according to reports, some were looking to "hang" the former VP, who oversaw the congressional confirmation of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

    According to Banks, Trump's behaviour prior to the incident, in which the latter has been accused of encouraging the deadly violence, "never came up".

    "He spoke very favourably about his relationship with President Trump", Banks said. "I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years"

    Banks says that he expects Pence to take a more public role in the coming months to actively defend the achievements of the Trump administration. 

    "He'll be launching an organization defending the successful Trump-Pence record of the last four years", Banks said.

    Pence, who previously chaired the Republican Study Committee, reportedly told GOP lawmakers that the current situation reflects the 2009 Obama victory, which saw Democrats take all three legislative branches - the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the White House.

    "He talked about how in 2009, the new Democrat President, Democrat House, Democrat Senate -- how similar that moment was to this moment", Banks said. "A massive spending deal Democrats pushed in 2009 that overreached, every single [House] Republican voted against in 2009. That sure looks like the $1.9 trillion bill that's on the floor this week".

    Banks predicted that the more "Democrats overreach, the more likely we are going to have a 2010 type midterm to win back the majority. He sort of senses the similarity in that moment to this moment".

    Pence declined an invitation to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting in Florida this week, where Trump will reportedly make an appearance. 

    Water Under the Bridge?

    According to a Monday CNN report, Pence and his former running mate have spoken twice since Biden's 20 January ascension to the White House, with an unnamed source describing their relationship as "amicable."

    After spending 3 years and 11 months in the second-most powerful position in Washington DC - the vice presidency - Pence became the target of Trump's frustrations as the former refused to kowtow to the latter's attempts to overturn the November 2020 election.

    In an attempt to prevent the certification of the election results, Trump supporters attacking Capitol Hill directed their anger at Democrats for allegedly "stealing" the election but also blamed Pence for not supporting Trump.

    A protester walks past the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    A protester walks past the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

    Since the November 2020 election cycle and Trump's subsequent attempts to challenge the results due to allegations of widespread voter fraud, the Republican party has experienced a significant schism, with some continuing to support Trump while others, including many former administration officials, criticising his actions.

    Last week, Trump's former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, overtly denounced the latter and the direction the Republican Party has taken since his 2016 victory.

    "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again".
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse