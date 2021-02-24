Register
18:17 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A single customer sits at the bar in a near-empty pub in central London on March 17, 2020 after the UK government announced stringent social distancing advice including avoiding pubs and restaurants as a measure to kerb the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19

    UK Hospitality Sector Welcomes Roadmap Yet Concerns Over Business Support Remain - Industry Chief

    © AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0f/1082082404_0:243:3078:1975_1200x675_80_0_0_36b1dd3ed871658ded72d0ff75162008.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102241082175084-uk-hospitality-sector-welcomes-roadmap-yet-concerns-over-business-support-remain---industry-chief/

    Representatives from Britain’s hospitality and travel industries have called on the government for continued financial support before firms can reopen again.

    The calls follow the publication of the Prime Minister’s COVID roadmap which seeks to end the lockdown in England by the 21st of June later this year. Looking at the measures in greater detail, Michael Kill, the CEO of the UK’s Night Time Industries Association, shares his thoughts on the government’s exit strategy out of lockdown.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on the proposed roadmap out of lockdown? Do you welcome the approach announced earlier this week?

    Michael Kill: I think the important pieces that we've taken from it at the moment, given that we've still got quite a lot of detail to go through and there's quite a considerable amount of critical questions that have gone unanswered is: one, we're part of the narrative, and two, we've got a date that we can plan towards.

    freelancer
    © CC0
    Pandemic Having a Devastating Impact on UK Freelancers, Night Time Industries Association CEO Says
    I would take those as positives but we are very tentative in terms of understanding what the long-term position will be, particularly for some of the hardest-hit businesses, like nightclubs, casinos, etc, and we're quite tentative around the fact that the hospitality sector is open secondary to the non-essential retail sector, which we believe as a hospitality and night time economy sector crossover, that we are very safe environments to be able to engage.

    So, there's lots of questions still to answer, and as you can appreciate the devil's in the detail. So, our perspective is it's welcomed in terms of narrative and date, but there is also a bigger picture that we have to consider, which is what the budget is going to look like next Wednesday when it's released.

    Sputnik: Going forwards, what challenges and grey areas still remain for firms operating across Britain's nightlife and hospitality sectors?

    Michael Kill: Well, there's still a question over things like rapid testing, what the implications are, not so much for large scale events because I think there are considerations there and opportunities, both from a cost perspective, and facilitation, or logistical perspective. With regards to things like nightclubs and venues that becomes a bit tougher. So, we want to understand where the government is in terms of what tech solution they've got, what they're looking for in terms of rapid testing.

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    Boris Johnson's Roadmap Out of COVID-19 Lockdown: What Does it Mean for You?
    We've identified the fact that it's got to be a short term or a breaching mechanism to get us to the point of critical mass when it comes to vaccinations, so there are questions like that, that need to be considered but bigger than anything else, I mean, many of these businesses are really on their last legs.

    So, ultimately, the roadmap is great. It looks like we've got a date, we're part of the narrative, but if we don't get any financial support mechanism that's going to take us through, which has several components including two of the biggest costs, which are the likes of furlough and rent, then most of these businesses are not going to make it through to the dates that have been proposed.

    They work hand in hand together, so that's where we're sort of levied at the moment. [It's] fine having the roadmap, but the financial element is the second part, then we can start talking about the logistics, and how that manifests itself moving forward.

    Sputnik: Has there been any indication of the level of support that will be offered to firms expected to remain closed between now and the end of lockdown, and essentially will it cover all employers, employees, freelancers, and self-employed workers?

    Michael Kill: Well without a doubt the biggest cost that everyone has is their staff. Furlough needs to be extended, for us it needs to be extended towards the end of the year, the self-employed have got to be included within that narrative from government but we also need to close those gaps in terms of sold directors and freelancers that have fallen through the gaps at the moment; and there are within our sector, and other sectors, there's over 3 million people that have been excluded or put into a position of financial hardship.

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    PM Johnson Says End to COVID-19 Pandemic 'Really in Sight' as He Unveils 'One-Way Road to Freedom'
    So, from our perspective that's primary. The commercial rent position for frontline businesses is very difficult because the moratorium comes to an end at the end of March, and we're very concerned that there is a rallying cry from landlords moving forwards to reissue more grab venues or spaces back, which would be catastrophic for the cultural sector, particularly clubs who have been hardest hit, and probably three quarters in rent arrears because they've not been able to trade.

    There needs to be quite a pragmatic solution from government, we've put forward that there needs to be a shared burden position where historical debt needs to be cleared by each of those counterparts or those stakeholders sharing that debt, and then we need to look at turnover rent position in the guise, or back to reinforced, by a Government Code of Conduct, which has a mandatory element to it so that there are no movement or no silliness between landlord and tenant at the coalface.

    The Code of Conduct last year didn't really work. It was just a voluntary code of conduct, and I think what's happened with the government is they are pushing this as hard as they can down the road hoping that the financial pressures will bring people to the table, but I think you'll find that over 40% of these businesses still haven't engaged and got a solution by their landlords, so we're still in quite a critical position that needs resolving.

    Tags:
    UK, hospitality, pandemic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse