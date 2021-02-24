Register
15:14 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Simon Stevens (R), Chief Executive of the NHS, watches as a nurse (C) administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Frank Naderer (L), 82, at Guy's Hospital in London on December 8, 2020 as the UK starts its biggest ever vaccination programme.

    NHS Waiting Lists Will Take Years Before Returning to Pre-Covid Numbers, Claim Health Experts

    © AFP 2021 / VICTORIA JONES
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082108180_0:27:3072:1755_1200x675_80_0_0_85761704d36d70a01dc86b5b6fe252be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102241082172639-nhs-waiting-lists-will-take-years-before-returning-to-pre-covid-numbers-claim-health-experts/

    The stated aim of the national lockdowns introduced at the beginning of the pandemic by the government was to prevent the United Kingdom's health sector from becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

    Experts in the UK are warning that the National Health Service could take years to alleviate record-high waiting lists for routine operations even after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

    Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, Danny Mortimer, has said that waiting lists will remain" significantly higher than we have seen for a very, very long time".

    The organisation headed by Mr Mortimer - also called the National Association of Health Authorities and Trusts - represents health facilities all over Britain.

    While speaking to Times Radio, the healthcare boss said that politicians and NHS officials must be honest with the public regarding the waiting situation, with lists longer than they have in over 2 decades.

    "We do need that investment in facilities, investment in people, and we also need to understand that there are competing pressures because of the virus, because of the impact we have seen on people's mental health that we are going to have to deal with for the longer term", he said.
    "There is also the continued reality of the vaccination programme as well - all of those things need investment from the Government".

    He added that surgeons are becoming increasingly tired while experiencing a lack of access to resources such as theatres and essential staff, including anesthetists.

    Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, described the problem as "absolutely massive" and said that a "a big plan" will be required to solve it.

    "I think surgeons are very prepared to be flexible. I think there needs to be more operating time. There needs to be more opening hours for surgery and surgery hubs", he said.
    "We have already done well with remote outpatient appoints, with patients not having to come to hospital for assessment and follow-up, but staff are tired and need a pause, particularly for surgery we need the help of our friendly anaesthetists".

    He added that surgeons cannot carry out their responsibilities properly "without having a really good theatre team".

    People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues.
    © AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
    People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues.

    The cautions come as researchers claim that the pandemic has seen NHS transformed into a 'National Covid Service' due to its capacity being used primarily to respond to the virus at the expense of other procedures.

    A study by the Reform think tank discovered that waiting lists could hit a record of ten million by April – with one in six people in England requriing medial treatment.

    According to modeling by the think tank and data analytics company Edge Health suggests, the 4.52 million on waiting lists as of December could spike to ten million by April. The total number on the list for over a year is also expected to be 12,000% higher by April compared with March last year.

    NHS England figures reveal that 225,000 people went at least 52 weeks without receiving any treatment in December. In comparison, every month of 2019 saw the number at around 2,000 - prior to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

    Tens of thousands of patients could end up in excruciating pain and unable to carry out "day-to-day family life or work" as a result of the long wait times, surgeons have warned. 

    Meanwhile, leading medics have described the shocking data as demonstrating the "enormous toll" of the coronavirus pandemic on the health service.

    Following calls by the government at the beginning of the pandemic to "stay home, protect the NHS" or due to concerns about contracting the virus in a GP surgery or hospital, many otherwise seeking treatment did not do so. Hospitals also delayed tens of thousands of non-urgent operations in order to redirect staff and beds to deal with coronavirus cases.

    The NHS resumed services over the summer but much of the non-urgent care was quickly halting again in winter due to the second wave.

    A Problem With Privatisation?

    This comes as the Conservative government has been accused of not being sufficiently capable of dealing with the pandemic due to an underfunding of the health system prior to the initial outbreak. 

    In 2016, the government of then-Prime Minister Theresa May oversaw a simulation operation known as 'Exercise Cygnus' to observe the potential impact of a hypothetical H2N2 influenza pandemic in the UK.

    The exercise concluded that the country's "preparedness and response in terms of plans, policy's and capabilities, is currently not sufficient to cope with the extreme demands of a severe pandemic that will have a nationwide impact across all sectors".

    Since the introduction of the Social Care Act, NHS hospitals were permitted to raise 2% to 49% of income from non-public sector sources, initiating a rise in Public-Private Partnerships and a variety of primary care and community services now provided by private firms. The introduction of the internal marketplace has led to long-term administration and overhead costs increasing, rather than making the service more affordable.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse