Register
16:21 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Brexit pin is attached to a flag, in London, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

    Trade Unionist and Labour Activist Sacked 'For Supporting Brexit' – Tribunal Hearing

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081380116_0:105:3072:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_ac1df89633d2c9bdb4531ca37b4e87ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102231082161377-trade-unionist-and-labour-activist-sacked-for-supporting-brexit--tribunal-hearing/

    Lifelong Labour activist and trade union member Paul Embery is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) over his expulsion from the organisation on allegedly discriminatory charges.

    A Fire Brigade Union (FBU) leader was warned that his boss would "come for him" due to his pro-Brexit views just months before he was booted out of the organisation, a tribunal has heard.

    Paul Embery, who is suing the union over claims of unfair dismissal and direct discrimination for his political beliefs, says he was subject to an “appalling witch hunt” based on “a blatant dig for dirt” before being sacked for “trumped up” charges.

    Embery says he was thrown out of the FBU after 11 years due to his vocal support for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, after addressing a Leave Means Leave rally in London with Brexit Party leaders Nigel Farage and Richard Tice in March 2019.

    The firefighter and lifelong Labour Party activist argues that the justifications given for his dismissal were “contrived, unprecedented, and perverse” and was actually down to his "pro-Brexit views and activity." he argues that the “leadership’s resentment” of his prominent position as a supporter of the Leave campaign is also to blame. 

    The FBU claims that Embery was not employed by them but by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and, despite the union's professed dedication to freedom of expression, accused him of breaching the union's rules by sharing a platform with right-wing politicians and undermining the FBU in his speech.

    In 2018, his relationship with Matt Wrack, the FBU general secretary, began to deteriorate, he said.

    Embery said Wrack, who Embery claims has a “Trotskyist background,” considered campaigning with political opponents “as something akin to collaborating with an enemy” and “a form of treachery.”

    During an exchange between the two in January 2019, Wrack accused Embery of “emboldening the far-right,” the hearing heard.

    Assistant General Secretary Andy Dark later messaged Embery with a caution that Wrack “is looking for things to be angry about…He will come again, and soon…Think you should have the heads up."

    “Rather ominously, he added: ‘Bottom line, he is fixated on you…You need to be aware," Embery said in his witness statement.
    “I interpreted all of this as a very clear warning that I was under the microscope and may soon be targeted."

    Embery added that the messages later “proved accurate.”

    ​The talk Embery gave in Parliament Square happened on the same day the UK was originally set to leave the EU –  in his speech he accused the leaders of the Labour movement of siding with the political “establishment” line over working people by trying to stifle Brexit.

    Before taking to the stage, he received a text from FBU President Ian Murray warning him that speaking alongside Farage would break union rules.

    Following the event, Wrack gave a statement referring to Embery "and others from the political left who had spoken at the rally as a ‘disgrace to the traditions of the labour movement.’"

    He said he was aware his “card [was] marked” from this point.

    Thirteen days after the speech, he was informed he was being investigated after a complaint was made by Wrack regarding his behaviour. Embery had six allegations levelled against him. He was found to have undermined the FBU by criticising the leaders of the Labour movement as he did not say his union, which supported a Remain position, was exempt from the criticism.

    Embery was dismissed from his position and has been barred from standing for office in the union for two years. His appeal against his removal was rejected.

    ​He called the dismissal "spurious, dishonest, and a cover for the true reason," and says the real reason was his support for "Britain’s secession from the EU and my increasing public profile in that national debate."

    Initially, his public campaigning for Brexit had not been called into question as the union traditionally respected freedom of speech, he claims.

    Embery joined the fire brigade in 1997 and was elected the FBU’s executive council member for London in May 2017, which saw his union salary rise to £7,025 and the FBU reimbursing the LFB, of which he remains a member.

    As a lifelong Labour member, Embery adopted the minority position among party supporters to back a withdrawal from the EU, claiming to follow the tradition of Eurosceptic leftists such as Tony Benn and Barbara Castle, opposing the EU as an undemocratic and anti-socialist bloc.

    Earlier this year, Embery published a book – Despised: Why the Modern Left Loathes the Working Class – a critique of the British Labour movement's shift away from its traditional support base and its adoption of a more cosmopolitan outlook.

    Tags:
    Brexit, trade union, London Fire Brigade, Fire Brigades Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse