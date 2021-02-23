Register
14:39 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Scotland’s Sturgeon to Unveil ‘Sustainable’ Plan for COVID Lockdown Exit 'Driven by Data, Not Dates'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0e/1082075755_0:0:2943:1657_1200x675_80_0_0_49cb6868f038bae5616fc86916050b8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102231082161232-scotlands-sturgeon-to-unveil-sustainable-plan-for-covid-lockdown-exit-driven-by-data-not-dates/

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed the Scottish parliament last week to say that while the national lockdown would continue until the beginning of March "at least", children would start to gradually return to school amid a reduction in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations.

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to unveil in the Scottish Parliament the details of her strategy for taking that part of the United Kingdom out of COVID-19 lockdown, vowing that restrictions will be eased 'carefully and gradually'.

    "The framework will detail how the Scottish Government will use and balance all the tools at our disposal – restrictions and advice, vaccination, test and protect, travel restrictions and support for businesses, organisations and individuals – to restore, on a phased and sustainable basis, greater normality to everyday lives across Scotland,” the Scottish Government announced on Tuesday, according to GlasgowLive.

    It was added that the priority will continue to be “suppression of the virus to the lowest possible level”.

    ​As she makes her announcement shortly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Parliament on Monday to detail the impending phased lifting of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) emphasised at Monday's government coronavirus briefing that Scotland's path out of lockdown will be 'broadly similar' to that of the British government, yet not identical.

    While England will not be re-embracing the previously introduced tiered system, Scotland intends to resort to a system of geographical lockdown alerts amid the easing of restrictions.

    On Monday, Sturgeon hailed “exceptionally encouraging news”, at a media briefing in St Andrew's House, Edinburgh, pointing to data showing that the vaccination programme was instrumental in impacting coronavirus-related hospital admissions.

    An analysis of the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs by Public Health Scotland showed that by the fourth week after receiving the initial dose, both vaccines slashed the risk of hospitalisation by up to 85 per cent and 94 per cent respectively.

    ​With “1.14 million vaccines now administered and 21 percent of the Scottish population having received a first dose”, Sturgeon said:

    “We know we cannot continue in lockdown indefinitely and we must plan a gradual phased return to as much normality as possible.”

    The plan is anticipated to prioritise returning children to classrooms, along with reopened sports activities for young people and limited social interaction allowed for adults.

    “A limited number of children and young people were able to return to school yesterday and we have prioritised this because children's education and wellbeing is such an overriding priority. Of course, this has only been possible because people across Scotland have worked together and made sacrifices to bring down levels of Covid-19,” said Sturgeon.

    ‘Geographically Variable System’

    The First Minister emphasized that new guidance had been published to enable an easing of restrictions on care home visiting from early March.

    ​“Beyond that, giving people the ability to meet loved ones, initially outdoors, is a priority for easing restrictions within the current level 4,” she said.

    According to the plan, there will be a series of proposed phases, intercepted by periods of at least three weeks, to ease current Level 4 restrictions and then return to the geographic levels system.

    “We will be able to give more detail and clarity in the weeks ahead as we make further progress both on suppressing the virus and vaccinating the population... However, to keep moving in the right direction and avoid setbacks caution will be necessary,” said Nicola Sturgeon.

    Originally, the coronavirus alert levels system in Scotland was split into five tiers, ranging from Level 0 to Level 4. The designations hinged on coronavirus case numbers and rate of transmission.

    Near-lockdown restrictions were set in place, with non-essential shops closed while six people from two households could meet outdoors, in areas in Level 4.

    Level 0 areas witnessed a routine closest to pre-pandemic, with people allowed to meet indoors with eight people from three households and businesses able to stay open with safety measures in place.

    Related:

    Ex-Standards Official: Nicola Sturgeon 'Must Resign' if She Broke Rules in Hounding Ex-Party Leader
    She Makes Scotland Look Ridiculous - Officials React to Nicola Sturgeon's Flags Indulgence
    Boris Johnson's Roadmap Out of COVID-19 Lockdown: What Does it Mean for You?
    Nicola Sturgeon Outlines Easing of Lockdown Restrictions in Scotland, Schools to Reopen
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse