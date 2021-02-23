Boat With Illegal Migrants Lands Near UK's Dover Before Being Detained by Border Police - Video

A group of about 20 illegal migrants arrived in a boat on the beach at Walmer, a seaside spot near Dover in Kent, UK, on Tuesday and they were detained for a short while by border police.
A video showing migrants arriving in a small boat and running towards the town was shared online. As soon as the boat stops, the migrants rush onto the shore abandoning their life jackets.
A BREACH OF NATIONAL SECURITY!— 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐨 (@BLANOsVideos) February 23, 2021
A beach landing at Walmer near Deal this morning. At least 21 are on the run.
They could be anyone, carrying anything.
Meanwhile the government does NOTHING!
𝘊𝘤: Dave Freewalker https://t.co/zokMugmEeV pic.twitter.com/AczxRjhblG
This comes a day after 49 migrants were picked up by border police after their attempt to cross the Channel. The number of arrivals has soared in recent days amid a lull in bad weather.
Last year, the Home Office unveiled a £28 million initiative "to provide reintegration services for people returning from the UK to their country of origin”. The programme will run from April 2021 to April 2024.
