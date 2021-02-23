Naked Man Spotted Running Through London With Police Officers Hot on His Tail - Video

Footage of the incident began to circulate online after the man was sighted being pursued by a trio of Metropolitan Police officers.

A naked man was spotted running down a street in London while completely nude on Monday; police officers were also seen chasing after him.

At around 8 a.m. in Westway, west London, the naked man was racing down the high street despite the chilly 8 C weather. In footage posted online, two law enforcement officials can be seen running behind him before a third promptly jumps out of his car and joins the other members of the force in pursuit.

The dramatic scenes then took a turn as the man crossed the road with the officers closing in on him.

​Netizens responded with shock and humour at the absurd incident.

That's the new Covid Naked Variant evading detection — G.Orwell (@GOrwell18493414) February 22, 2021

Clearly guilty of not wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/sE2x2KUMYE — Paul Tavares (@PaulTavares74) February 22, 2021

​"Police were called to the Westway, W2, at around 08:00hrs on Sunday, 21 February following reports that a man was walking naked in the street," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed. "Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended."

The Met confirmed that 29-year old Ross Springham had been arrested "after being seen and assessed by LAS and was taken into custody at a central London police station" and was charged on Monday, 22 February with indecent exposure.

"He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court later the same day and we await an update on the outcome."

This is not the first time a lewd offence has been committed in London in recent months.

Last month, amid lockdown restrictions, a nude man was seen strolling towards Bloomsbury Square Gardens on a Sunday afternoon. However, while police were called to the scene by onlookers, no one matching the description given was found.