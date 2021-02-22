Register
14:40 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman drives a mobility scooter past a Conservative Party billboard in Bedworth, central England, April 1, 2015

    UK to Scrap EU's Mandatory Car Insurance for Mobility Scooters and Golf Carts

    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102221082151878-uk-to-scrap-eus-mandatory-car-insurance-for-mobility-scooters-and-golf-carts/

    The European Court of Justice ruling behind the new EU-wide rule meant that vintage cars in museums and private garages had to be insured as if they were driven on public roads — along with a wide range of non-road legal vehicles, including ride-on lawnmowers, go-karts and fork-lift trucks.

    Insurance firms have welcomed the British government's pledge to scrap the EU's rule that museum pieces, golf carts and mobility scooters must have motoring cover.

    Transport Secretary Grant Schapps announced on Sunday that the government would take advantage of the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) to avoid implementing the "over-the-top law" — created by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling in the 2014 Vnuk vs. Zavarovalnica Triglav case.

    “We have always disagreed with this over-the-top law that would only do one thing — hit the pockets of hard-working people up and down the country with an unnecessary hike in their car insurance”, Schapps said. “I am delighted to announce that we no longer need to implement it”.

    The Vnuk ruling means vehicles across the EU that are not driven on public roads have to be insured as if they were driven on public roads. That means non-street legal racing cars, go-karts, golf buggies, mobility scooters, off-road motorcycles and quad bikes, ride-on lawnmowers, fork-lift trucks, bulldozers and even classic and vintage cars in museums must have third-party cover as a minimum.

    Damijan Vnuk, a Slovenian farm labourer, took insurer Zavarovalnica Triglav to court, after the firm refused to pay him just under €16,000 compensation for a 2007 accident in which he was knocked off a ladder by a trailer being backed into a barn by the farmer's tractor. Ironically, the tractor had compulsory vehicle insurance, but the insurer refused to pay on the grounds that it was being used as a 'propulsion device' and not a means of transport. Vnuk eventually took his case to the ECJ after national courts rejected his claim.

    Swiss-headquartered insurance giant Zurich welcomed the post-Brexit bonus, saying it could also see road users' premiums cut.

    “The Vnuk decision introduced the potential that otherwise uninsured risks and costs would have to be met by the UK motor insurance industry despite the fact that no premium would have been obtained and therefore unfairly passing the costs to UK motorists", said Calum McPhail, the firm's head of liability claims. "It will be a welcome and positive development if the Government does move away from Vnuk”.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 27, 2021
    © REUTERS / HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK PM Johnson Reportedly Mulls £10bn Irish Sea Tunnels with Roundabout Under Isle of Man
    The rule had also previously met opposition from the Association of British Insurers, the British Insurance Brokers' Association, the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, the International Underwriting Association, the Lloyd’s Market Association and Lloyd’s of London.

    The government said had the rule been implemented in the UK, it would have heaped £2 billion in extra overall costs on the insurance industry — which would have been passed to drivers on as an estimated £50 annual increase in their insurance premiums.

    “Scrapping this rule would save the country billions of pounds and is part of a new and prosperous future for the UK outside the EU — a future in which we set our own rules and regulations”, Schapps said.

    The Department of Transport said bypassing the Vnuk law would also save the UK's "world-leading" motorsports scene from huge extra costs and the the potential collapse of the industry it said employs hundreds of thousands.

    “The EU rules would have meant any motorsports collision involving vehicles from go-karting to F1 would have been treated as regular road traffic incidents requiring insurance", it pointed out. “This could have decimated the industry due to the additional insurance costs of roughly £458 million every single year".

    Related:

    UK to Increase Support for Fishing and Shellfish Businesses Following Brexit Disruption
    International Trade Minister: UK, Australia Begin Fourth Round of Trade Talks on Post-Brexit Deal
    Bangers and Brexit Mess: British Meat Produce Faces Bureaucratic Hurdles in NI Over Sea Border Rules
    UK Coventry to Seek Permission to Build 'Gigafactory' Making Electric Car Battery, Reports Say
    Tags:
    European Court of Justice, European Union (EU), UK Department of Transport
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse