Register
08:02 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a protective face mask walks across Waterloo Bridge, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, January 29, 2021.

    Boris Johnson Due to Roll Out Four-Stage 'Roadmap' to Scrap UK COVID Lockdown

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082086825_0:0:3094:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_a1d18733605a362e0c9e3d1dc99c8e34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102221082148317-boris-johnson-due-to-roll-out-four-stage-roadmap-to-scrap-uk-covid-lockdown/

    Last week, Johnson pointed out that the lifting of the lockdown should be "cautious but irreversible", and that the government should keep a watchful eye on coronavirus infections which are "still very high".

    Later on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his long-awaited four-stage "roadmap" to scrap the latest national COVID-19 lockdown.

    The blueprint, which will most likely match the months of March, April, May, and June, is purportedly set to go as follows:

    8 March 

    The first stage of the "roadmap" may be divided into two parts, and the UK prime minister will say that all schools – primary and secondary – will open in the country as of 8 March.

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of an Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during his visit at a vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, south Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of an Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during his visit at a vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, south Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    Schools will be allowed to restart outdoor sports matches and other outdoor activities, with each and every child expected to be tested for COVID-19 before they return.

    Also on 8 March, care home residents will be allowed to receive a single visitor, who is obliged to get a coronavirus test before entering and wear personal protective equipment.

    29 March

    In the Monday speech, Johnson may also announce that 29 March will see the removal of the "stay at home" restrictions and the return of the "rule of six" that allows six people from up to six different households to get together outside.

    From March 28, outdoor sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts and golf courses are due to reopen. Both adults and children will be free to play outdoor sports, such as grassroots football.

    April

    With government sources mostly keeping mum about the details of the later stages of the "roadmap", media reports suggested that April may see the reopening of non-essential shops and some hospitality facilities in limited circumstances.

    Also in April, pubs and restaurants may be allowed to open outside, and universities are expected to get the greenlight from the government to have students return.

    Middle of May

    In mid-May, pubs and restaurants will likely be allowed to open their doors completely, with limits on groups and social distancing, however, in place.

    A single customer sits at the bar in a near-empty pub in central London on March 17, 2020 after the UK government announced stringent social distancing advice including avoiding pubs and restaurants as a measure to kerb the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19
    © AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    A single customer sits at the bar in a near-empty pub in central London on March 17, 2020 after the UK government announced stringent social distancing advice including avoiding pubs and restaurants as a measure to kerb the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19

    Tory MPs and the UK hospitality sector have repeatedly called for an earlier opening, stressing that many pubs and restaurants are currently facing a "cash crunch".

    The third stage may also see the reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons, while families will be allowed to travel for short breaks across Britain amid restrictions on household gatherings.

    June

    In June, restrictions on the tourism sector could be lifted and foreign holidays for UK citizens will likely depend on how effective the vaccine rollout in Britain and beyond will be by then.

    A desire by ministers to strictly limit the ability of new variants from entering Britain is also of great importance.

    The upcoming speech by Johnson follows the prime minister stressing last Monday that the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown should be "cautious but irreversible" and that the government will do its best "to make that happen".

    At the same time, Johnson urged the government "to keep looking at the rates" of coronavirus infections, which he said are "still very high".

    A person gets off a mobile vaccination centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after receiving the vaccine, in Thamesmead, London, Britain, February 14, 2021.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK Vaccination 'Sprint' to Become 'Marathon', PM and Advisors Tell No. 10 Press Conference
    The remarks came after members of the COVID Recovery Group, a group of 50 lockdown-sceptic MPs, warned Johnson that there would be "no justification" for maintaining current lockdown restrictions after all over-50s in the UK have been offered the inoculation.

    "COVID is a serious disease and we must control it. However, just like COVID, lockdowns and restrictions cause immense social and health damage, and have a huge impact on people's livelihoods", the group wrote in a letter to Johnson.

    Related:

    UK Economy Close to Double-Dip Recession & Big Four Boss Told Staff to Stop Moaning Over Covid-19
    Countries Will Need to Catch Up With UK for Covid-19 International Unlock to Happen - Minister
    UK to Call For Global Ceasefires to Vaccinate People Against COVID-19
    Planned UK Clinical Trial to Expose Volunteers to COVID-19 Gets Ethics Approval, Gov't Says
    Tags:
    roadmap, lockdown, COVID-19, coronavirus, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse