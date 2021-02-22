Register
05:04 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lorry with the slogan Brexit carnage

    Is UK-EU Shellfish Spat a Divorcees' Squabble or Beginning of 'Guerrilla Trade War'?

    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081802152_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_0cd8bb9fba2f4ff3626dd2dd4457d1af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102221082144947-is-uk-eu-shellfish-spat-a-divorcees-squabble-or-beginning-of-guerrilla-trade-war/

    The UK is looking at the possibility of restricting imports of European bottled mineral water in response to the bloc's ban of British shellfish, The Telegraph has revealed, referring to the apparent measure as "Water Wars". The question is: could the recent row eventually morph into a trade war between the UK and the EU?

    The UK-EU shellfish row erupted earlier this month after Brussels banned the export of live mussels, oysters, clams, and cockles from Britain's "Class B" waters. In accordance with the bloc's rules, live bivalve molluscs that are landed from "Class B" waters cannot be exported from third countries to the EU unless they are depurated beforehand. Other shellfish, including langoustines, crab, and lobster are not affected by the regulation. Although bivalve molluscs caught in "Class A" waters don't require additional purification, most UK waters do not fall into that category.

    'Shellfish Row Won't Translate Into Trade War'

    Following the UK's pull-out of the European market, British fishermen have only been able to export pre-purified shellfish to the bloc accompanied by health certificates. According to the media, Britons expected that the hiatus was temporary and would end after the introduction of a new EU import certificate in April 2021.

    However, in early February, the European Commission announced that the restriction would become permanent covering both farmed and wild molluscs. Commenting on the matter, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice told journalists that the move threatens to "devastate" the British fishing industry.

    "What makes it feel weird obviously is that the EU-UK trade deal is the first one in history that negotiates a reduction of access to each other's market", says Dr Renaud Foucart, senior lecturer at Lancaster University Management School. "So everything we used to be allowed to do and are suddenly forbidden to do looks strange, and certainly unfair to people working in the fishing industry".

    ​While fishermen may try to comply with the new regulations by processing and purifying their catch, this can prove costly and time consuming. Although the market for live bivalve molluscs is relatively small, being estimated at less than £12 million ($16.8 million) a year, it remains the main livelihood for some British fishers.

    ​The unfolding situation appears to be a war of words addressing the UK and EU domestic audiences, with Brussels showing that it can be really tough, and London shuffling off the blame for the hastily concluded trade deal on to the "bullying" EU, according to the academic.   

    It is unlikely that the latest EU-UK row will evolve into a real trade war, Foucart believes. While seeking an exception to EU rules, the UK is threatening "to unilaterally decrease market access to EU producers"; however, by definition, this can only be very limited, and will not lead to the imposition of tariffs, according to the senior lecturer.

    Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration by British Shellfish exporters to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their business.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Police speak to shellfish export truck drivers as they are stopped for an unnecessary journey in London, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, during a demonstration by British Shellfish exporters to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their business.

    'British Patience Will Not Last Forever'

    However, British officials appear to look at the situation through a different lens, viewing it as part of broader post-Brexit frictions with the EU. Citing the latest shellfish row, a senior British minister told the Daily Mail on Sunday: "The triumph of our vaccine programme has led to this petty revenge".

    In January, the UK and the EU crossed swords over COVID vaccine supplies, with Brussels implementing export controls on jabs to address delivery shortfalls. EU officials even went as far as to vow to invoke Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers to bar exports of COVID drugs from crossing the Irish border into the UK. Eventually, Brussels reversed its plan following an outcry from London, Dublin, and Belfast.

    Earlier, the bloc exerted pressure on British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca over the latter's inability to deliver promised vaccines to the EU by March and demanded that it divert supplies from its British sites to continental Europe. Some EU states considered bringing the pharma giant to court.

    "We are already in the early stages of a guerrilla trade war with the EU", suggests Kevin Dowd, professor of finance and economics at the Business School at Durham University in the UK. "The fundamental issue is that the EU is openly hostile to the UK and makes no secret of its desire to punish the UK for Brexit. I think the UK is slowly waking up to that realisation and it should act accordingly".

    Instead of being reasonable towards the UK and operating in good faith, Brussels "consistently chooses not to", the economist notes. Touching upon the reported "Water Wars", the academic presumes that "taking retaliatory measures is exactly what is needed", adding that "otherwise the EU has little incentive to refrain further measures to hinder UK exports to the EU".

    ​"In the EU context, ‘middle ground’ typically means giving in to EU demands", he says. "There are situations where middle ground should be sought, but this isn’t one of them".

    The professor suggests that the UK needs to scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, in an apparent reference to last month's attempt by Brussels to weaponise the document against Britain: "In any case that Protocol violates the Good Friday Agreement which is an international treaty and must not be violated", he remarks. "But EU politicians don’t give a damn about Ireland".

    "London has been cool-headed so far, but it would be foolish to think that British patience will last forever", Dowd warns.

    The academic insists that the guiding principle is that "the UK is a sovereign state and the EU should respect that sovereignty". "With Lord Frost now taking the lead on the UK side of discussions with the EU, one hopes that the UK government will now take a more robust position than it has done so far", he concludes.

    Related:

    The Art of Diplomacy: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tells Angela Merkel to Keep Quiet at G7 Summit
    Britain May Declare 'Water Wars' Against EU in Tit-for-Tat Over Brussels' Ban on UK Shellfish
    UK to Increase Support for Fishing and Shellfish Businesses Following Brexit Disruption
    Tags:
    Brexit, coronavirus, COVID-19, shellfish, fishing, European Union, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse