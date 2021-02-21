'He is a Disgrace!': Netizens Say Prince Andrew Should Be Stripped of His Honorary Military Titles

The royal has been the subject of constant criticism since the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal broke out. One of the financier’s alleged victims claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York on at least three occasion, including one when she was a minor.

Prince Andrew has faced calls for his honorary military titles to be removed amid news that Prince Harry will no longer retain his as he will no longer be a working member of the royal family. Royal author and historian Kate Williams has reignited the debate on the Duke of York after she posted a statement on Twitter asking whether there is any news on the issue.

Any news on Prince Andrew relinquishing his military titles? Or is it just something that people want to see taken from Harry? — Prof Kate Williams 💙 (@KateWilliamsme) February 17, 2021

​Her post received a torrent of comments and 14,000 likes, with users saying that Prince Andrew should be punished for his alleged role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

they should be taken from him he is a disgrace but Harry is not. I support Meghan and Harry and have had lovely acknowledgement cards from them on their wedding and engagement — Lynne Cameron (Happyish Scots Lass) (@glittering546) February 17, 2021

I don’t have a rose tinted view of Harry, but ‘Prince’ Andrew and his military titles is an insult to all of us. If the man is guilty he should be stripped of all titles and imprisoned as any other person would be. — Richard Flame 3.5% #FBPE💙 (@flameit) February 17, 2021

​Some contended that the royal should have relinquished his titles as he stepped back from his royal duties.

His honorary military appointments and that's something Harry accepted back in January last year. But Andrew and Prince Michael of Kent are allowed to keep theirs, despite neither being working royals or representatives of the Monarch. — Shannon (@Shannon79053723) February 17, 2021

​Other users mentioned that Andrew fought in the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and the UK. Britain lost 255 soldiers in the brief conflict.

I think you've forgotten to mention that Prince Andrew fought in the Falkland Islands war in1982 as a front line helicopter pilot! — Derwent 2 (@derwenttwo) February 17, 2021

​One user claimed that the UK is turning a blind eye to sexual assault on minors…

Seems that marrying a woman of colour attracts more vitriol than being a paedo! — AngelaKelly #BDS. (@A_Kelly43) February 17, 2021

​Still others contended that it’s time that the United Kingdom becomes a republic.

I have huge respect for the Queen. But I'm increasingly thinking its about time we became a Republic. And when I say 'we' I've no idea who that might be; England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland - we may soon be a shrinking union. — Keith Fenwick (@Keith_Fenwick) February 17, 2021

Let's get rid of them or at least stop having to pay for them. — Boot Camp Revolution (@BootRevolution) February 18, 2021

​The Duke of York has been the subject of constant criticism since Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of running a sex trafficking network. Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts), one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has for years claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal on at least three occasions, including when she was just 17. After Epstein’s arrest, Prince Andrew’s story received wide attention.

Facing a barrage of criticism, the royal gave an interview to the BBC where he tried to explain his ties with the disgraced financier, who was accused by dozens of women of sexual assault and rape. However, he became a pariah as a result of the interview.

Among other things, the Duke said he didn't regret being friends with the disgraced billionaire, noting that the friendship had some "beneficial outcomes" for his career in trade, while he failed to express sympathy for Epstein's purported victims. The royal admitted that he had visited Epstein's numerous mansions and a private island, as well as flown on his private jet, where the financier allegedly abused and raped his victims, but said he didn't notice any inappropriate behaviour.

As for allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York claimed he has an alibi and said he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre, despite there being at least one photo showing the prince together with Giuffre and Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and purported accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

The interview caused even a stronger backlash, prompting the prince to step down from his royal duties. Major companies and banks distanced themselves from the royal’s project Pitch@Palace, while charities ditched him as their patron.