Register
15:12 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Opposition Leader Backs Health Secretary After PPE Contract Ruling

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082143438_0:63:3071:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_6aacbe6c08e3b47737ec0bc009bd5b28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102211082143374-uk-opposition-leader-backs-health-secretary-after-ppe-contract-ruling/

    Sir Keir Starmer has already faced criticism for his unwillingness to oppose Prime Minister Boris Johnson's policies, repeatedly ordering his MPs to abstain on votes on controversial legislation, but he is now under renewed attack for defending a frequent ministerial target of his own front bench.

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has drawn fire for backing Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock after he failed to disclose government contracts on time.

    In an interview with Sky News' Sophy Ridge broadcast on Sunday morning, the opposition leader sounded more like Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he said: "I don't want to call for him to resign".

    "I do think he's wrong about the contract", Starmer added "I think that is a real cause for concern. But at this stage of the pandemic I want all government ministers working really hard to get us through this".

    ​The Labour leader insisted: "Whatever the political differences, what the public know is... the vaccine roll-out needs to succeed".

    But Starmer quickly came under fire from Labour-affiliated super-union Unite. Assistant General Secretary for Politics and Legal Howard Beckett tweeted: "Trade Union members to do not fund the Labour Party so its leader can prop up Tory Ministers".

    ​Former Labour MP Laura Pidcock, now a member of Labour's National Executive Committee, echoed that crticism, asking: "Where is the anger?"

    ​On Friday, a High Court judge ruled that Hancock had acted unlawfully by failing to publish details of some government contracts to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers within the mandatory 30-day period.

    FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Britain's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Keir Starmer Pitches 'Progressive Patriotism' in Labour's 'New Chapter for Britain'
    The case was brought by the Good Law Project, whose director, Jolyon Maugham, is a strident critic of the government who has previously gone to court in repeated bids to block the UK from leaving the European Union.

    In his ruling, High Court Justice Martin Chamberlain also criticised three opposition MPs — Labour's Debbie Abrahams, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran, and sole Green MP Carolyn Lucas — for attaching themselves to the case after it was launched. Chamberlain said that "may leave the public with the impression that the proceedings are an attempt to advance a political cause".

    Several Labour MPs have previously accused the Conservative government of cronyism by awarding contracts to firms owned by party donors. Following Friday's ruling, Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves urged Hancock to commit to "publishing all outstanding contracts, winding down emergency procurement powers and reintroducing tendering”.

    Hancock was also out on the Sunday morning TV rounds, justifying his conduct to the BBC's Andrew Marr on the grounds that PPE was desperately needed in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.

    "People can make up their own view about whether I should have told my team to stop buying PPE and spent the time bringing forward those transparency returns by just over a fortnight", he said.

    "Or whether I was right to buy the PPE and get it to the front line. You tell me that that's wrong — but you can't".

    Starmer and his Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy also raised hackles with teaching unions on Sunday when they backed Johnson's timetable of 8 March for all pupils to return to schools, currently closed under the third COVID-19 lockdown for all but vulnerable and special needs children and those of key workers. 

    Labour backbenchers and teaching union leaders, including NEU Joint General Secretary Kevin Courtney, have dubbed the plan to re-open schools "reckless".

    Related:

    Verhofstadt Slams EU's AstraZeneca Contract for Giving UK the Lead in COVID Jab Race
    Keep Calm And Carry On: UK May Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until Daily Cases Drop Below 1,000
    Labour Leader Keir Starmer 'Must Give Evidence' to Inquiry, Say Activists 'Fitted Up by Spycops'
    Tags:
    David Lammy, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19, Matt Hancock, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse